Membranes Market worth $10.1 billion by 2027
Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2022 ) The global "Membranes Market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding water and wastewater treatment is driving the global Membranes Market. Furthermore, stringent wastewater regulations and rising demand from end use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and power is driving the growth of membranes market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1176
Based on region, Asia Pacific to account for the highest market share in the membranes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for membranes between 2022 and 2027. Presence of emerging economies including China and India, growing population and urbanization, and increasing industrialization are some of the factors driving the membranes market in Asia Pacific. Further, stringent government regulations and increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment is driving the demand of membranes.
The key players in the membranes market include DuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Pentair (UK), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and 3M (US).
DuPont is one of the leading players in the membranes market. The company provides different types of membranes including RO, NF, and UF membranes. DuPont emphasizes on the development of new and innovative products in the water treatment sector. It operates through its 120 facilities globally. The company offers membranes through its water & protection business. DuPont has 33 sites located across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa regions, for its water & protection business.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Membranes Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1176
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Membranes Market”
202 - Market Data Tables
39 - Figures
216 - Pages
The company offers its products to multiple industries including municipal, food & beverage, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and microelectronics. The company is focusing on further strengthening its position in the membranes market, by adopting growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, new product developments, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2020, DuPont completed the acquisition of ultrafiltration business from BASF and Evoqua Water Technologies. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its footprint in the global membranes market.
Toray Industries, Inc. is another leading player in the membranes market. The company offers different membrane products including RO & NF membranes, MF & UF membranes, and membrane bioreactors, through its environment & engineering business segment. It has a worldwide presence with operations in more than 29 countries. The company has seven manufacturing facilities located across Japan, the US, China, and South Korea, for its water business.
The company is enhancing its footprint by adopting both the organic and inorganic growth strategies including new product launch and partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. introduced new super low energy SWRO membrane elements designed to reduce the power consumption of seawater desalination applications.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1176
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1176
Based on region, Asia Pacific to account for the highest market share in the membranes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for membranes between 2022 and 2027. Presence of emerging economies including China and India, growing population and urbanization, and increasing industrialization are some of the factors driving the membranes market in Asia Pacific. Further, stringent government regulations and increasing awareness towards wastewater treatment is driving the demand of membranes.
The key players in the membranes market include DuPont (US), Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Pentair (UK), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and 3M (US).
DuPont is one of the leading players in the membranes market. The company provides different types of membranes including RO, NF, and UF membranes. DuPont emphasizes on the development of new and innovative products in the water treatment sector. It operates through its 120 facilities globally. The company offers membranes through its water & protection business. DuPont has 33 sites located across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa regions, for its water & protection business.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Membranes Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1176
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Membranes Market”
202 - Market Data Tables
39 - Figures
216 - Pages
The company offers its products to multiple industries including municipal, food & beverage, power generation, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and microelectronics. The company is focusing on further strengthening its position in the membranes market, by adopting growth strategies such as strategic partnerships, new product developments, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2020, DuPont completed the acquisition of ultrafiltration business from BASF and Evoqua Water Technologies. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its footprint in the global membranes market.
Toray Industries, Inc. is another leading player in the membranes market. The company offers different membrane products including RO & NF membranes, MF & UF membranes, and membrane bioreactors, through its environment & engineering business segment. It has a worldwide presence with operations in more than 29 countries. The company has seven manufacturing facilities located across Japan, the US, China, and South Korea, for its water business.
The company is enhancing its footprint by adopting both the organic and inorganic growth strategies including new product launch and partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. introduced new super low energy SWRO membrane elements designed to reduce the power consumption of seawater desalination applications.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1176
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results