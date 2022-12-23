Personalized Nutrition Market Growth, Analysis, Trends & Forecasts
Personalized Nutrition Market has a significant scope for growth and is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 23, 2022 ) According to a research report "Personalized Nutrition Market by Product Type (Active Measurement and Standard Measurement), Application, End Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Institutions), Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global personalized nutrition market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 15.5%, in terms of value. Increasing geriatric population and the increase in the convenience of using apps offering personalized nutrition recommendation drive the personalized nutrition market.
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249208030
The active measurement segment is projected to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on product type, active measurement is projected to hold a larger share in the personalized nutrition market. Active measurements considered in this study include apps, testing kits, and programs for personalized nutrition. Many players, such as Persona Nutrition (US), in the personalized nutrition market, offer nutritional supplements incorporated into individualized plans for customers. As consumers have become increasingly inclined toward personalized approaches, genomic testing kits for personalized nutrition are used widely to assist consumers with DNA-based diets.
The standard supplements segment is anticipated to gain a larger share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on application, standard supplements are forecasted to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market. Standard supplements support in maintaining overall health and are not used to treat or prevent any targeted disease or disorder. Moreover, the price of these supplements is generally lowered compared to disease-based supplements, as they are readily available across the globe.
The direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to dominate the personalized nutrition market during the review period
By end use, the direct-to-consumer segment is projected to hold a major share of the personalized nutrition market. Consumers have become increasingly aware of what they consume, whether it’s food, drinks, or supplements. The growing trend of adopting keto, paleo, vegan, and plant-based diets has led to increased use of personalized nutrition services such as apps and programs by households.
The tablets segment is forecasted to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on form, the tablets segment is projected to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market during the review period. The tablets form is widely consumed and boasts easy availability, affordability, a wide range of dosage patterns, easy packaging, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Tablets also have a high shelf-life and thus find a higher preference than other formats of dietary supplements.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=249208030
North America is projected to account for a major share of the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period
North America is projected to dominate the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. This is attributed to various emerging players present in the region that are focusing on developing solutions for personalized nutrition. Personalized nutrition companies present in the region contribute to the growth of the overall market. Some of the major players headquartered in the region are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Amway (US), Wellness Coaches USA, LLC. (US), Care/of (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Persona Nutrition (US), Balchem Corporation (US), and Zipongo, Inc. (US).
Major Players
Key players in the global personalized nutrition market include Amway (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US), DNAfit (UK), Care/of (US), Nutrigenomix (US), Zipongo (US), Viome (US), Habit (US), and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=249208030
The active measurement segment is projected to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on product type, active measurement is projected to hold a larger share in the personalized nutrition market. Active measurements considered in this study include apps, testing kits, and programs for personalized nutrition. Many players, such as Persona Nutrition (US), in the personalized nutrition market, offer nutritional supplements incorporated into individualized plans for customers. As consumers have become increasingly inclined toward personalized approaches, genomic testing kits for personalized nutrition are used widely to assist consumers with DNA-based diets.
The standard supplements segment is anticipated to gain a larger share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on application, standard supplements are forecasted to account for a larger share of the personalized nutrition market. Standard supplements support in maintaining overall health and are not used to treat or prevent any targeted disease or disorder. Moreover, the price of these supplements is generally lowered compared to disease-based supplements, as they are readily available across the globe.
The direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to dominate the personalized nutrition market during the review period
By end use, the direct-to-consumer segment is projected to hold a major share of the personalized nutrition market. Consumers have become increasingly aware of what they consume, whether it’s food, drinks, or supplements. The growing trend of adopting keto, paleo, vegan, and plant-based diets has led to increased use of personalized nutrition services such as apps and programs by households.
The tablets segment is forecasted to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market
Based on form, the tablets segment is projected to account for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market during the review period. The tablets form is widely consumed and boasts easy availability, affordability, a wide range of dosage patterns, easy packaging, storage, and cost-effectiveness. Tablets also have a high shelf-life and thus find a higher preference than other formats of dietary supplements.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=249208030
North America is projected to account for a major share of the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period
North America is projected to dominate the global personalized nutrition market during the forecast period. This is attributed to various emerging players present in the region that are focusing on developing solutions for personalized nutrition. Personalized nutrition companies present in the region contribute to the growth of the overall market. Some of the major players headquartered in the region are Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Amway (US), Wellness Coaches USA, LLC. (US), Care/of (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Persona Nutrition (US), Balchem Corporation (US), and Zipongo, Inc. (US).
Major Players
Key players in the global personalized nutrition market include Amway (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (US), DNAfit (UK), Care/of (US), Nutrigenomix (US), Zipongo (US), Viome (US), Habit (US), and Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK)
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results