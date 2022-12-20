Madam Awesome: The Delusion, The Imposter, The Reality
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction: Madam Awesome: The Delusion, The Imposter, The Reality by VC Deneen
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 20, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Fairbanks, AK – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of a relatable new self-help book: Madam Awesome: The Delusion, The Imposter, The Reality by VC Deneen. This illustrated book takes on the large issues of mental health, suicide, addiction and self-preservation and presents them in a way that is accessible to anyone.
Author VC Deneen is an Alaska Native and a survivor of suicide ideology, addiction and depression—subjects that are often discussed in clinical or patronizing ways. In contrast, Madam Awesome’s discussion is down-to-earth, raw and un-sugarcoated. Deneen uses her own illustrations—drawn from personal experience and emotions—making the book a coloring book as well as a self-help guide.
Madam Awesome: The Delusion, The Imposter, The Reality lets people know that they are not crazy, that mental health issues are real and can happen to anyone, and that they are not alone. “These are things we should all be talking about,” Deneen explains. “Talking is healing. Talking makes things real.”
Madam Awesome is a direct and truthful account of growing up in a world where vital information is boring and secretive. It guides the reader through the truth of what the author has seen and learned along the way to becoming a real person who values life. “Learn about things that may affect you, or have already affected you. Learn about addiction, depression and suicide, self and sexuality, alcohol, opiates and the law. Learn about what is real in this world and how to stay alive by helping yourself through the power of knowledge from a survivor. Know better, be better!”
At 148 pages, Madam Awesome is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-0-578-27556-7 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-0-578-27557-4 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $27.95
Genre: SELF-HELP / General
About the Author: VC Deneen was a voiceless, invisible young adult at one point. Despite many obstacles, she survived suicidal thoughts. She is a lifelong Alaska resident from Fairbanks who values her family and being alive. Madam Awesome is her debut book.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
