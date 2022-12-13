Clinical Trials Market worth $52.0 billion by 2026
The report Clinical Trials Market is projected to reach USD 52.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
Phase III segment accounted for the largest share of clinical trials market
Based on phase, the clinical trials market is segmented into phases I, II, III, and IV. Phase III dominated the market in 2020. Services that incur high expenses and large patient/population size are the key factors attributing to the high share of the Phase III segment.
Laboratory services segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market
Based on service type, the clinical trials market is segmented into protocol designing, site identification, patient recruitment, laboratory services, bioanalytical testing, analytical testing, clinical trial supply & logistic services, decentralized clinical services, clinical trial data management services, medical device testing services, and other services. Laboratory services is the leading segment of clinical trial services market, this can be attributed to the increasing preference of clinical research professionals to outsource such services. Among all the aspects of conducting clinical trials (such as protocol designing, site identification, and patient recruitment, among others), laboratory services have witnessed comparatively high outsourcing rates in the past few years, thus contributing to the growth of this segment.
Oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market
Based on the therapy area, the clinical trials market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, neurology, womens health, genetic diseases, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. The large share of oncology segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of drug discovery activities for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.
Small molecules segment accounted for the largest share of clinical trials market
The clinical trials market is segmented into small molecules, vaccines, cell & gene therapy, and others based on application. Small molecules is the key driver of the clinical trials application market, regardless of the synthetic method and materials used, small molecules are able to retain their chemical identity as opposed to sensitive biologics candidates, which has contributed to the robust demand for small molecule drug candidates. The majority of the patented drugs marketed in the past five years have been small molecules and generics of these patented drugs.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market
The clinical trials market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the clinical trials market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to presence of a well-established base of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and high investments in the biosimilars & biologics market space.
Key Players:
The prominent players operating in the clinical trials market are IQVIA (US), LabCorp (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Syneos Health (US), PPD (US), and ICON Plc (US).
