Wahyd Expands Tech-Enabled Logistics Platform to UAE
by Wahyd Group, Inc.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2022 ) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Wahyd Group Inc, a USA based technology powerhouse that utilizes Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), has launched in the GCC region.
As part of this expansion, Wahyd is introducing its comprehensive technological solutions to simplify the road freight transportation in the UAE and make logistics more efficient, open and transparent for all stakeholders.
Wahyd’s cutting-edge technology empowers transporters and shippers. Its solution allows enterprises and individual customers to directly communicate with small truckers (more than 80% of the market) and get the best possible rates without much hassle.
Wahyd’s proprietary technology allows it to have the largest and most diverse fleet in the region. Wahyd’s technology can serve all types of orders, allowing the organization to have access to almost the entire region. With a scalable solution on hand, Wahyd offers an expandable digital platform to service providers and end users to connect with each other and transact in efficient and effective manners for increased profits with reliability, confidence and trust.
Wahyd’s territorial growth and geographical expansion started from South Asia. Its solution successfully traveled through Central Asia and is now being brought into the Gulf region.
The conglomerate’s foray into the GCC market underscores its commitment to expand its reach in order to help businesses in the region adopt innovative technologies that will streamline their operations.
With its world-class services and solutions, Wahyd is well poised to become a key player in the GCC’s logistics sector.
About Wahyd Group
Wahyd Group Inc. is a Delaware, USA, based for profit, social enterprise which has mobilized digital technology to facilitate the growing multitrillion dollar global logistics industry. This long-sought addition is revolutionizing within and around the logistics industry which, in most of the world, is still being run with conventional strategies and non-technology tools.
Media Contact
Wahyd Group
Ali Tahir, Global Marketing Manager
+92-331-4050005
atahir@wahyd.com
https://wahydlogistics.com/
