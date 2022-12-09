Flow Cytometry Market worth $6.9 billion by 2027
The report Flow Cytometry Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 09, 2022 )
The report Flow Cytometry Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth of the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research activities, increasing public-private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research, and rising technological advancements in flow cytometry software.
Reagents & consumables segment held major share in flow cytometry market.
Based on product & service, the flow cytometry market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, services, and accessories. Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest share in the flow cytometry market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing use of flow cytometry techniques in clinical & research applications.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65374584
Research application segment dominated the global flow cytometry market.
Based on applications, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical, and industrial applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of the research applications segment is mainly due to the growing adoption of flow cytometry in research activities and the increasing availability of flow cytometry services, such as cell sorting, cell cycle analysis, and apoptosis.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in flow cytometry market
Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of North America in the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the presence of key market players and increasing public-private initiatives for research activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry; increasing participation of emerging markets in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure; and increasing public-private initiatives to boost advanced proteomics research in the region.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65374584
Key Players:
The prominent players in the flow cytometry market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Luminex Corporation (US). These companies have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the flow cytometry market.
Read More About Related Topics:
Esoteric Testing Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
Apoptosis Assays Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2023
Cell Signaling Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2022
Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The report Flow Cytometry Market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The growth of the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, growing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research activities, increasing public-private initiatives in immunology and immuno-oncology research, and rising technological advancements in flow cytometry software.
Reagents & consumables segment held major share in flow cytometry market.
Based on product & service, the flow cytometry market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, services, and accessories. Reagents & consumables accounted for the largest share in the flow cytometry market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing use of flow cytometry techniques in clinical & research applications.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65374584
Research application segment dominated the global flow cytometry market.
Based on applications, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical, and industrial applications. The research applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of the research applications segment is mainly due to the growing adoption of flow cytometry in research activities and the increasing availability of flow cytometry services, such as cell sorting, cell cycle analysis, and apoptosis.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in flow cytometry market
Geographically, the flow cytometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the global flow cytometry market. The large share of North America in the flow cytometry market is largely driven by the presence of key market players and increasing public-private initiatives for research activities. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry; increasing participation of emerging markets in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure; and increasing public-private initiatives to boost advanced proteomics research in the region.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65374584
Key Players:
The prominent players in the flow cytometry market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Luminex Corporation (US). These companies have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the flow cytometry market.
Read More About Related Topics:
Esoteric Testing Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
Apoptosis Assays Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2023
Cell Signaling Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2022
Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Global Future Forecasts to 2026
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results