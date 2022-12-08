Learning Management System (LMS) Market Witness the Growth of $37.9 billion by 2026
Report describe and forecast the size of the learning management system market by component, delivery mode, deployment type, user type, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 08, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global LMS Market size to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2021 to USD 37.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. Need for efficient and accessible learning, effective management of learning content, Enterprise focusing on human capital development, growing adoption of cloud based LMS solutions and rising demand for BYOD among enterprises are key factors for the growth of the LMS market.
The key and emerging market players in the LMS market include Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Blackboard (US), D2L (Canada), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), LTG (UK), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), SumTotal (US), Tovuti (US), 360Learning (France), Epignosis (US), LearnUpon (Ireland), SkyPrep (Canada), Absorb (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), Lessonly (US), Axonify (Canada), BizLibrary (US), Thinkific (Canada), iSpring (US), Blue Sky eLearn (US), Trakstar Learn (Canada), DigitalChalk (US), KMI Learning (US), and Moodle (Australia). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the LMS market.
Cornerstone OnDemand is one of the leading global providers of learning and HCM software, delivered through software as a service (SaaS). The company offers products, such as recruitment suit, performance suite, and learning suit. Cornerstone OnDemand provides solutions to industries such as government, healthcare, life sciences, education manufacturing, retail, and finance and insurance, K-12 and higher education. In October 2020 Cornerstone OnDemand partnered with ServiceNow to improve workplace learning by offering platform interoperability. The integration of Cornerstone Learning solution with ServiceNow HR services Delivery solution allowed employees to access tasks and training directly in ServiceNow.
Blackboard is a provider of education solutions for K-12, higher education, and corporate markets. The company offers a wide range of learning and analytical platforms for enhanced collaborative, interactive, and mobile learning experiences. Their offerings in the LMS market include Blackboard Learn, Blackboard Reach, Blackboard Unite, and Blackboard Instructor. In November 2020, Blackboard launched a new feature called Blackboard Assist for its Blackboard Learn LMS. The feature would help students to connect to the institution’s support services.
