Composites Market worth $126.3 billion by 2026
Composites Market research report categorizes the global market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-use Industry & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 07, 2022 ) The global "Composites Market size was USD 74.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 112.8 billion by 2025, projecting a CAGR of 8.8% between 2020 and 2025. Composites are increasingly used in the automotive & transportation wind energy, construction & infrastructure, and aerospace & defense end-use industries due to light weight, high strength, corrosion resistance, and other properties. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created ripples across various composites end-use industies leading to reduced demand for composites. For instance, Airbus has temporarily halted the production of A320 and A350 models in Tianjin, China, from early February. Due to the lockdown scenario in Europe and North America, the demand for composites from automotive, aerospace and wind energy industries have declined sharply in the first half of 2020.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200051282
The aerospace & defense end-use industry is the largest consumer of composites in terms of value. Composites are corrosion-resistant and are not subject to fatigue damage. The benefits of using composites in the aerospace & defense industry include cost-effectiveness, part consolidation, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance. More fatigue capability is achieved over traditional jetliners with advanced carbon fiber composite design, enabling bigger passenger windows and lower cabin altitude.
Various types of fibers, such as glass fiber, carbon fiber, natural fibers, among others, are used as composites. The glass fiber composite has the highest demand for transportation, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, and other industries. China is the major market for glass fiber composites with assembly, fabrication, and R&D centers for many international wind energy OEMs, such as Seimens Gamesa and LM wind Power. With China, Germany, the US, Spain being the most affected countries, the entire supply chain in the wind energy industry is disrupted globally. The lockdown of international borders has reduced the demand for glass fiber composites in Europe and North America.
Carbon fiber composites account for the second-largest share in terms of value in the global Composites Market. The carbon fiber and carbon fiber composites manufacturers are in a position to take advantage of the plummeting oil and raw materials prices. However, lockdown conditions in various regions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturers are unable to supply their orders to aircraft and vehicle manufacturers
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Composites Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=200051282
Browse in-depth TOC on "Composites Market”
236 - Market Data Tables
65 - Figures
308 - Pages
Composites are segmented based on resins used in two types, namely, thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. The thermoset composites accounted for a larger share in the composites market. Thermoset composites do not expand under high heat and moist conditions, making them suitable for highly corrosive and high-temperature applications. The demand for both thermoset and thermoplastic composites is expected to see a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Though declined demand will impact the revenue of resin suppliers, they are expected to increase their profit margin from plummeting crude oil prices.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several players in the composites market have implemented various strategies. For instance, many companies are operating in staggered shifts or running at partials capacities.
The key players in the market include Owens Corning (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Gurit (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC. (US), and Solvay (Belgium), among many others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the composites market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200051282
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200051282
The aerospace & defense end-use industry is the largest consumer of composites in terms of value. Composites are corrosion-resistant and are not subject to fatigue damage. The benefits of using composites in the aerospace & defense industry include cost-effectiveness, part consolidation, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance. More fatigue capability is achieved over traditional jetliners with advanced carbon fiber composite design, enabling bigger passenger windows and lower cabin altitude.
Various types of fibers, such as glass fiber, carbon fiber, natural fibers, among others, are used as composites. The glass fiber composite has the highest demand for transportation, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, and other industries. China is the major market for glass fiber composites with assembly, fabrication, and R&D centers for many international wind energy OEMs, such as Seimens Gamesa and LM wind Power. With China, Germany, the US, Spain being the most affected countries, the entire supply chain in the wind energy industry is disrupted globally. The lockdown of international borders has reduced the demand for glass fiber composites in Europe and North America.
Carbon fiber composites account for the second-largest share in terms of value in the global Composites Market. The carbon fiber and carbon fiber composites manufacturers are in a position to take advantage of the plummeting oil and raw materials prices. However, lockdown conditions in various regions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturers are unable to supply their orders to aircraft and vehicle manufacturers
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Composites Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=200051282
Browse in-depth TOC on "Composites Market”
236 - Market Data Tables
65 - Figures
308 - Pages
Composites are segmented based on resins used in two types, namely, thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. The thermoset composites accounted for a larger share in the composites market. Thermoset composites do not expand under high heat and moist conditions, making them suitable for highly corrosive and high-temperature applications. The demand for both thermoset and thermoplastic composites is expected to see a decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Though declined demand will impact the revenue of resin suppliers, they are expected to increase their profit margin from plummeting crude oil prices.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several players in the composites market have implemented various strategies. For instance, many companies are operating in staggered shifts or running at partials capacities.
The key players in the market include Owens Corning (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Gurit (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC. (US), and Solvay (Belgium), among many others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the composites market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200051282
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results