Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market Insights, Trends Forecast 2022-28
The need for thermal insulation coatings has grown over time as a result of expansion in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 06, 2022 ) According to Precision Business Insights (PBI) latest report, the global thermal insulation coating industry market size was valued at 8.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028. Materials that are put to surfaces to create a protective finish and offer resistance to heat transfer are called thermal insulation coatings. The product's low heat conductivity and high co-efficient prevent heat insulation. The product increases energy efficiency while providing corrosion resistance. Among the several types of thermal insulation, coatings are yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ), acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, mullite, and others. The product is used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and building.
Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market Growth Factors:
The need for heat barrier coats in various application groups is projected to be driven by recent improvements in the manufacturing and automotive industries. It is also anticipated that rising consumer use of environmentally and energy-friendly products will have a favorable impact on the market. The market growth is projected to be boosted by ongoing research and advancements in nanotechnology-based thermal insulation coatings since they provide great strength and thermal resistance with less thickness. The expansion of the product's application range through technological advancements, innovations, and studies is expected to increase demand.
Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market Trends:
• Over the next few years, it's expected that increased use of thermal insulation technologies in the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and defense industries would force firms to move backward in the value chain.
• There would be several chances for industrial expansion as a result of established businesses expanding into developing nations and technological developments in thermal insulation coatings based on nanotechnology.
• The industrial, construction and automotive industries have all had rapid expansion, which primarily drives the industry. The market is anticipated to increase in response to the rising need for energy conservation, quality improvement, and reduced equipment running expenses.
Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market Segmentation:
1) By Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, YSZ, Mullite),
2) By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Building & Construction, Architectural, Inkjet media, Powder, Others).
Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market Regional Analysis
Demand in this region is being driven by low-cost labor and raw materials, as well as the existence of numerous end-use industries in the Asia Pacific. China and India are the world's two largest manufacturers of automobiles and hold major market shares in this industry. Additionally, a large number of businesses and price-sensitive products are anticipated to increase market competitiveness in the area.
The major players operating in the Thermal Insulation Coating Industry Market are Akzo Nobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Cabot, Carboline, Grand Polycoats, KANSAI PAINT, The Bayou Companies, Mascoat, Nippon Paint
