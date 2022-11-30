Infertility Treatment Market worth $2.2 billion by 2026
The global Infertility treatment market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1 % Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
The global Infertility treatment market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The decline in the fertility rate, increase awareness about the availability of infertility treatment procedures, rising number of fertility clinics, increasing public & private investments and growing technological advancements are expected to drive market growth in the coming years
The infertility treatment market include major Tier I and II suppliers of infertility treatment equipment, media & consumables are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Biomedx (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Rocket Medical plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), DxNow, Inc. (US), Nidacon International AB (Sweden), Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands), SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd. (India), and InVitroCare Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.
The rise in number of fertility clinics to support the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant rise in number of fertility clinics, coupled with the decline in the fertility rate across the globe. Along with this growing focus of players and government towards the launching and acquiring new fertility centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment. The expansion of fertility clinics equipped with advanced technology is anticipated to increase the accessibility of infertility treatment devices among infertile couples.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing infertility treatment market, globally
Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, rising medical tourism in Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness among people about infertility are supporting the growth of the infertility treatment market in the region.
Key Players:
Prominent players in this market are The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US), among others
