Smart Water Management Market Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026
Key Companies Covered in Smart Water Management Market are Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell Elster (US), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 28, 2022 ) According to a research report "Smart Water Management Market by Water Meter (AMR, AMI), Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Network Management, Smart Irrigation), Service (Professional, Managed), End User (Commercial & Industrial, Residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Smart Water Management Market size to grow from USD 13.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 22.4 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1265
The growth of the SWM market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, which can be attributed to factors, such as rapid urbanization generating enormous pressure on water utilities for quality and continuous water supply and related services; rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions to cater to the growing water industry challenges; rising concern for sustainable living leading to the development of regulations and laws by governments across the globe to reduce water consumption; and developing water treatment solutions. Developed economies across the globe are facing a major challenge in the form of aging infrastructure, which generates a huge demand for its replacement with smart water infrastructure solutions, offering precise control over water resources through real-time data.
The solution segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period
In Smart water management market by offering the solutions segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period With technology becoming more advanced with time, water utilities are adopting smart solutions to integrate various business processes, accelerating them toward growth. Integrating various advanced technologies with the existing operations helps them increase the operational efficiency of the entire water network even with low infrastructure investment. These technologies and smart infrastructure are used to develop innovative solutions for customers in the smart water industry. During the forecast period, the adoption of smart solutions fare is expected to surge due to the rising awareness about the quality of water, scarcity of natural freshwater resources, rising consumer demands, and technological advancements.
Residential segment is expected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period
By end user the residential segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for freshwater in residential areas has shown unprecedented growth due to the world’s growing urban population, changing lifestyles, and eating habits leading to higher water consumption. The increase in water consumption is more pronounced in urban settings with high population density with the presence of production industries that contribute toward major water consumption. The rising demand for quality water services is expected to propel the demand for SWM solutions in residential areas. The solutions for SWM in residential areas are more focused on supplying quality water to the consumers, as water and sanitation access rates are higher in residential areas, leading to the rising demand for improved city planning and infrastructure with an efficient water supply and drainage system. In residential areas, the demand for quality water and improved sanitation services is rising due to concerns, such as poor health conditions resulting from contaminated water consumption
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1265
AMI Meters segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Watermeter Type, AMI meters is expected to have a higher growth rate. AMI is a network-based technology that uses two-way communication to communicate data from water meters to a remote metering master office, providing similar benefits to AMR systems. The AMI system comprises a head-end system that combines hardware and software to bring water utility data up to date. It also includes digital smart water meters. However, the fundamental communications network in AMI is bidirectional. AMI supports the collection of meter data more frequently than AMRs, where the data is utilized by the utility for billing, consumption, and usage analysis, and meter control, such as Meter Data Management MDM) and Master Client Index (MCI). In addition to these, AMI also offers water utilities the ability to turn on and off the services from one central location. AMI systems can tie together more utility departments, from engineering and operations departments to asset management and planning departments. AMI is an advanced and smarter system that has built-in tools for the enhancement of customer service and satisfaction. In the coming five years, AMI is set to replace legacy systems in residential, commercial, and industrial setups due to the increasing demand for advanced functionalities and technologies to analyze, store, and utilize a large amount of data.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Smart Water Management market during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the North American market are fast technology adoption, a large urban population with rising demands for quality services, and aging infrastructure, which is in serious need of replacement or upgrades. In North America, SWM solutions are being deployed at a rapid pace to address the effects of climate change, water usage patterns, and the management of new man-made contaminants. According to findings by the US Water Alliance, more than 1.6 million Americans face a shortage of running water, indoor plumbing, and wastewater treatment. Along with this, the most pressing issue in the region is the aging infrastructure, which has led cash-strapped water utilities to deploy smart water solutions due to acute water losses from a large number of pipeline leakages, bursts, and outage incidents.
The key and emerging market players in the Smart Water Management market include Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell Elster (US), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), SUEZ (France), Oracle (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Trimble Water (US), HydroPoint (US), i2O Water (UK), Xenius (India), Neptune Technology (US), Takadu (Israel), Badger Meter (US), AquamatiX (UK), Fluid (US), Lishtot (Israel), Elentec (UK), Syrinix (UK), CityTaps (France), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), and Xylem (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Smart Water Management.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1265
The growth of the SWM market is expected to gain traction in the next five years, which can be attributed to factors, such as rapid urbanization generating enormous pressure on water utilities for quality and continuous water supply and related services; rapid adoption of advanced technologies for innovating smart solutions to cater to the growing water industry challenges; rising concern for sustainable living leading to the development of regulations and laws by governments across the globe to reduce water consumption; and developing water treatment solutions. Developed economies across the globe are facing a major challenge in the form of aging infrastructure, which generates a huge demand for its replacement with smart water infrastructure solutions, offering precise control over water resources through real-time data.
The solution segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period
In Smart water management market by offering the solutions segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period With technology becoming more advanced with time, water utilities are adopting smart solutions to integrate various business processes, accelerating them toward growth. Integrating various advanced technologies with the existing operations helps them increase the operational efficiency of the entire water network even with low infrastructure investment. These technologies and smart infrastructure are used to develop innovative solutions for customers in the smart water industry. During the forecast period, the adoption of smart solutions fare is expected to surge due to the rising awareness about the quality of water, scarcity of natural freshwater resources, rising consumer demands, and technological advancements.
Residential segment is expected to have higher growth rate during the forecast period
By end user the residential segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for freshwater in residential areas has shown unprecedented growth due to the world’s growing urban population, changing lifestyles, and eating habits leading to higher water consumption. The increase in water consumption is more pronounced in urban settings with high population density with the presence of production industries that contribute toward major water consumption. The rising demand for quality water services is expected to propel the demand for SWM solutions in residential areas. The solutions for SWM in residential areas are more focused on supplying quality water to the consumers, as water and sanitation access rates are higher in residential areas, leading to the rising demand for improved city planning and infrastructure with an efficient water supply and drainage system. In residential areas, the demand for quality water and improved sanitation services is rising due to concerns, such as poor health conditions resulting from contaminated water consumption
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1265
AMI Meters segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Watermeter Type, AMI meters is expected to have a higher growth rate. AMI is a network-based technology that uses two-way communication to communicate data from water meters to a remote metering master office, providing similar benefits to AMR systems. The AMI system comprises a head-end system that combines hardware and software to bring water utility data up to date. It also includes digital smart water meters. However, the fundamental communications network in AMI is bidirectional. AMI supports the collection of meter data more frequently than AMRs, where the data is utilized by the utility for billing, consumption, and usage analysis, and meter control, such as Meter Data Management MDM) and Master Client Index (MCI). In addition to these, AMI also offers water utilities the ability to turn on and off the services from one central location. AMI systems can tie together more utility departments, from engineering and operations departments to asset management and planning departments. AMI is an advanced and smarter system that has built-in tools for the enhancement of customer service and satisfaction. In the coming five years, AMI is set to replace legacy systems in residential, commercial, and industrial setups due to the increasing demand for advanced functionalities and technologies to analyze, store, and utilize a large amount of data.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Smart Water Management market during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the North American market are fast technology adoption, a large urban population with rising demands for quality services, and aging infrastructure, which is in serious need of replacement or upgrades. In North America, SWM solutions are being deployed at a rapid pace to address the effects of climate change, water usage patterns, and the management of new man-made contaminants. According to findings by the US Water Alliance, more than 1.6 million Americans face a shortage of running water, indoor plumbing, and wastewater treatment. Along with this, the most pressing issue in the region is the aging infrastructure, which has led cash-strapped water utilities to deploy smart water solutions due to acute water losses from a large number of pipeline leakages, bursts, and outage incidents.
The key and emerging market players in the Smart Water Management market include Siemens (Germany), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell Elster (US), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), SUEZ (France), Oracle (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Trimble Water (US), HydroPoint (US), i2O Water (UK), Xenius (India), Neptune Technology (US), Takadu (Israel), Badger Meter (US), AquamatiX (UK), Fluid (US), Lishtot (Israel), Elentec (UK), Syrinix (UK), CityTaps (France), FREDsense (Canada), Fracta (US), and Xylem (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Smart Water Management.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results