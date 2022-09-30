How To Think and Create Success: Creators Are Thinkers – Thinkers Are Creators
Wayne Faulkner’s new book offers an easy, four-step method that helps people create success, allowing them to have a better career, demonstrate their purpose in life and be financially free.
Denver, CO and Memphis, TN – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new non-fiction. In How to Think and Create Success: Creators Are Thinkers – Thinkers Are Creators, Wayne Faulkner distills his twenty-two years as an educator and seventeen years in corporate management into a method, concept and solution—all in one—that helps inventors, creators, artists and designers start a business, launch a concept or offer a solution.
“The world you live in is a world you have created with your thinking,” Faulkner explains. “If you are not satisfied with your life, you—and only you—can change it…by changing your thinking. You are what you believe you are. The only limitations to thinking and creating are the limits you place on yourself.”
Faulkner recommends that readers ask themselves daily what kind of world they are creating for themselves that day. Is it a world filled with love, joy, peace, harmony, hope, wonder, health, wellness, prosperity, abundance, ideas, creativity and generosity? The benefits of following this method are enormous! With each inspired thought, readers can be well on their way to thinking and creating their own dreams.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/HowToThinkAndCreateSuccess.
At 60 pages, How to Think and Create Success is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / self-help category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5765-9 Format: 6 x 9 color paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: SELF-HELP / Personal Growth / Success
About the Author: Wayne Faulkner is a self-help coach, educator, author and essayist. He has spent countless hours researching high achievers and personal development in order to launch new thought processes empowering those seeking a greater level of consciousness and success. Wayne lives in Tennessee with his wife. He has two sons.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
