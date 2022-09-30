Market Leader - Protective Clothing Market
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the protective clothing market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) The "Protective Clothing Market is estimated to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2020 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Government initiatives regarding the safety of personnel in developed economies are expected to support the protective clothing market. The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market. North America is the key market for protective clothing, globally, followed by Europe and APAC. The use of phase change material is an opportunity to enhance the properties of protective clothing.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1278
Impact of COVID-19 on protective clothing market.
As a result of the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the low growth of the protective clothing market is expected for the year 2020. The Due to the lockdown in major countries, supply chain failures, raw material shortage, labor shortage and temporary closure of operations, there has been a considerable decline in the industrial activity. The oil & gas and construction are the major industries affected by COVID, whereas other industries have also experienced slowdown. This has resulted in the decline in market growth for protective clothing in 2020.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for protective clothing during the forecast period.
North America is the largest protective clothing market and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increased awareness for safety and regulations that mandate the usage of protective clothing in various industries. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is largely driven by innovation. The players in the protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.
The key market players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Protective Clothing Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1278
Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Clothing Market”
218 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
256 - Pages
3M Company (US) is developing its protective clothing segment by launching new products and expanding its global presence through acquisition. 3M acquired Scott Safety (US) from Johnson Controls (US) in October 2017. The acquisition helped the company widen its product portfolio of safety products & solutions. The company also acquired Ivera Medical Corp. (US) in March 2015, thereby, expanding its business in the healthcare sector. It has the opportunity to develop more efficient and durable products for global sale.
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) focuses on R&D to produce protective fabrics and clothing for defense, law enforcement, chemical, and industrial applications. The strong supply chain and distribution network of the company helps it to have a competitive edge over its competitors. The advanced protective clothing offered by the company finds high demand from end-use industry such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, and others. The company, through various agreements, has improved its presence in emerging markets of APAC.
Get Sample Pages of Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1278
Impact of COVID-19 on protective clothing market.
As a result of the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the low growth of the protective clothing market is expected for the year 2020. The Due to the lockdown in major countries, supply chain failures, raw material shortage, labor shortage and temporary closure of operations, there has been a considerable decline in the industrial activity. The oil & gas and construction are the major industries affected by COVID, whereas other industries have also experienced slowdown. This has resulted in the decline in market growth for protective clothing in 2020.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for protective clothing during the forecast period.
North America is the largest protective clothing market and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increased awareness for safety and regulations that mandate the usage of protective clothing in various industries. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is largely driven by innovation. The players in the protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.
The key market players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Protective Clothing Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1278
Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Clothing Market”
218 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
256 - Pages
3M Company (US) is developing its protective clothing segment by launching new products and expanding its global presence through acquisition. 3M acquired Scott Safety (US) from Johnson Controls (US) in October 2017. The acquisition helped the company widen its product portfolio of safety products & solutions. The company also acquired Ivera Medical Corp. (US) in March 2015, thereby, expanding its business in the healthcare sector. It has the opportunity to develop more efficient and durable products for global sale.
E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US) focuses on R&D to produce protective fabrics and clothing for defense, law enforcement, chemical, and industrial applications. The strong supply chain and distribution network of the company helps it to have a competitive edge over its competitors. The advanced protective clothing offered by the company finds high demand from end-use industry such as oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, and others. The company, through various agreements, has improved its presence in emerging markets of APAC.
Get Sample Pages of Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=1278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results