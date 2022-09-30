Oncology Biosimilars Market 2022: Key Players, Drivers, Trends Forecasts to 2028
In terms of effectiveness and safety, biosimilars are quite comparable to reference biologics, and because they are less expensive, they can help greatly cut the cost of cancer therapy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 30, 2022 ) The global oncology biosimilars market size was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow at a significant CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period 2022-28. A biosimilar is a biological product that strongly matches and is the same as a reference product that has already received approval. These are less expensive than things that are branded or approved. The patents on a number of oncology biologics have already expired, and others may soon follow. As additional products lose their patent protection, biosimilars are expected to become more popular. These patent expirations are anticipated to be advantageous for top generic firms including Allergan Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and Sandoz (a branch of Novartis International AG), positioning them as market leaders in oncology biosimilars.
The Oncology Biosimilars Market Growth Factors:
Globally, the incidence of cancer has increased throughout time as a result of environmental deterioration and an aging population. The burden on healthcare systems around the world has increased as a result of these variables and the rising expense of cancer treatment. As a result, government agencies from many nations are encouraging the use of biosimilars as a way to reduce costs. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has created educational resources about biosimilars for doctors and patients. Aside from this, earlier and more widespread use of therapy as well as increased patient access have both been connected to the availability of economical medication. In addition, oncology biosimilars may improve industry competitiveness, which could result in a decrease in the cost of biological products.
The Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends
• Globally, there are more cases of cancer due to environmental pollution, climate change, UV exposure, biological and chemical pollution in food and water, and epigenetic and genetic factors.
• Globally, the approval of biosimilars has been rising as a result of evolving legislation and growing pressure on healthcare systems to make treatment more accessible to all patients.
The Oncology Biosimilars Market Segmentation:
The Global Oncology Biosimilars Market on the basis of Drug Type, the market is categorized into Immunomodulators, Monoclonal Antibody, G-CSF, Hematopoietic Agents, and Others. On the basis of Cancer Type, the market is categorized into Lung Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Others.
The Oncology Biosimilars Market Regional Analysis
During the projection period, the global market in Europe is anticipated to have the greatest revenue share. The expiration of the patent protection for previous reference biologic products, the emergence of new biosimilars by drug companies active in this region, and the rise in the prevalence of immune- and inflammatory-related chronic diseases are the main drivers anticipated to propel market revenue growth. Other factors that are anticipated to contribute to the market's revenue growth include the adoption of regulations that will quicken the medication approval procedure and the strong presence of market participants in Europe.
The major players operating in the oncology biosimilars market are Biocoin, Celltrion inc., Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Pfizer inc., Apotex inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
