Compression Therapy Market 2022 | Emerging Growth Factors, Business Development Featured
The market is primarily driven by an increase in orthopedic operations since there are more accidents and fat people in the world than ever before. A significant rendering driver is an increase in the frequency of venous problems such as leg ulcers, lymph
The global compression therapy market size was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Utilizing specifically designed medical stockings for compression therapy supports veins and enhances blood flow in the legs. These are given out by medical professionals, who then evaluate the affected leg to ensure that the stockings are having the most therapeutic effect possible.
The Compression Therapy Market Growth Factors
The rate of adoption of compression therapy is increasing as a result of the increase in orthopedic surgeries. Patients with vascular disorders and lifestyle-related illnesses like obesity, diabetes, lymphedema, DVT, as well as varicose veins are the main users of compression therapy products. Due to the growing senior population's high propensity for chronic venous diseases, this age group is recognized as a market driver for compression therapy. These elements influence patient demand for and uptake of various therapeutic modalities, including compression therapy.
The Compression Therapy Market Trends
• Over the course of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of the increasing introduction of compression therapy devices.
• Compression treatment garments will become more widely used as a result of increased initiatives from leading market players to incorporate the newest technologies, fueling the expansion of this segment of the market.
The Compression Therapy Market Segmentation
The global compression therapy market on the basis of Technology, market is categorized into Dynamic Compression Therapy and Static Compression Therapy. On the basis of Product, the market is divided into Compression Stockings, Compression Bandages & Wraps, Compression Garments, Compression Pumps, and Compression Braces. On the basis of Application, the market is segregated into Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment, Venous Leg Ulcers, Lymphedema Treatment, Leg Ulcer Treatment, and Other Applications.
The Compression Therapy Market Regional Analysis
The market for compression therapy is dominated by North America because of the rising elderly population. The proportion reached by this region over the previous years is due to the high prevalence of chronic venous diseases and obesity. In this region, sound government reimbursement programs and rising healthcare awareness are also important growth-contributing elements.
The major players operating in the compression therapy market are 3M Company, ArjoHuntleigh, Bio Compression Systems, ConvaTec, DJO Global Inc, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Paul Hartmann AG ,SIGVARIS, Smith & Nephew PL, Tactile Medical, Smith & Nephew PLC.
