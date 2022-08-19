High Potency APIs Market - Key Players & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the sizes of the market and various other dependent submarkets.
This research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources; directories; databases such as D&B, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva; white papers; annual reports; company house documents; and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was mainly used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the High Potency APIs Market.
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary research was also used to obtain key information about the market classification and segmentation according to industry trends, regional markets, and developments.
Global Leading Companies:
The major players in the High Potency APIs Market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Viatris Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (US).
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
Various growth strategies have been adopted by these players, such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their presence in the global human microbiome market.
Revenue Growth Prospects, Globally:
The global High Potency APIs Market is projected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2027 from USD 24.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Major Growth Influencing Factors:
The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.
Pfizer held the leading position in the High Potency APIs Market in 2021. The dominant position of the company is primarily attributed to its exhaustive product portfolio. The company has been operating in the HPAPI market for more than a decade and has a strong brand image, which gives it a competitive edge over other players.
To remain competitive and strengthen its market position, the company primarily focuses on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and expansions. Over the past few years, Pfizer acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals (US), Anacor Pharmaceuticals (US), and Hospira (US). Such acquisitions enabled the company to expand its product offerings and global market presence.
Roche held the leading position in the High Potency APIs Market due to its robust product portfolio and wide geographic reach. Its pharmaceuticals segment develops and launches APIs. To remain competitive and further strengthen its market position, the company adopts inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions. In the past three years, the company has acquired three other players to strengthen its position in the market.
The company also focuses on maintaining and enhancing its production capabilities; for example, the company entered licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Also, the company entered licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Such deals help the company remain competitive in the dynamic global HPAPIs market
The Asia region is the fastest-growing region of High Potency APIs Market from 2022 to 2027
HPAPI market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increase in disposable income, prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, government efforts to reform healthcare and encourage the adoption of generics, and growing market for merchant manufacturers in this region owing to the low labor and manufacturing costs are driving the growth of the market in Asia.
The major players in the HPAPI market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG. (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Hoffmann La-Roche (Switzerland), and Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US).
