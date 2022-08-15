Devil Man On Route 66: A Memoir
Shocking new memoir that allows the reader to experience what it's like to be targeted, followed, tricked, abducted and nearly killed while traveling alone on the highway.
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 15, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Las Vegas, NV – NVus Media Productions is pleased to announce the release of Devil Man On Route 66, by Terry G. This riveting memoir is the true story of the author’s early life—and a near deadly encounter with a stranded motorist. Terry uses the clarity of being seven years removed from the terrible crime to help him better capture all the fine details in this one-of-a-kind book.
In August of 2014, Terry was traveling alone from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he crossed paths with a stranded motorist, whom he offered to help. Little did he know that his kind act would lead to terror, as the motorist was plotting to kill Terry and take all of his belongings. The trauma continued for hundreds of miles and several hours. Finally, after Terry escaped the terroristic maniac, more crazy events unfolded, and nothing went as it should, including major friction from the police. All the trauma and stress put Terry's life on hold for nearly seven years as he took the necessary steps to heal and then write this fantastic story. If the pages are considered the skeleton of the book, Terry made sure there was meat on every bone!
Learn more about the author at devilmanonroute66.
At 152 pages, Devil Man on Route 66 is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir / true crime categories.
ISBN: 978-0-578-26630-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $23.95 eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: MEMOIR / True Crime
About the Author: Terry G. is pursuing his dream of being a published author and screenwriter, all while keeping pace with parenting and adult life. He is an engineer by trade and always pays close attention to the smallest of details in whatever he does. When he has a free moment, he enjoys DIY projects, motorcycles, traveling, playing music and all outdoor activities. Terry G. can be found at www.devilmanonroute66.com and can be reached at terryg@devilmanonroute66.com.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
In August of 2014, Terry was traveling alone from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Las Vegas, Nevada, when he crossed paths with a stranded motorist, whom he offered to help. Little did he know that his kind act would lead to terror, as the motorist was plotting to kill Terry and take all of his belongings. The trauma continued for hundreds of miles and several hours. Finally, after Terry escaped the terroristic maniac, more crazy events unfolded, and nothing went as it should, including major friction from the police. All the trauma and stress put Terry's life on hold for nearly seven years as he took the necessary steps to heal and then write this fantastic story. If the pages are considered the skeleton of the book, Terry made sure there was meat on every bone!
Learn more about the author at devilmanonroute66.
At 152 pages, Devil Man on Route 66 is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the memoir / true crime categories.
ISBN: 978-0-578-26630-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $23.95 eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: MEMOIR / True Crime
About the Author: Terry G. is pursuing his dream of being a published author and screenwriter, all while keeping pace with parenting and adult life. He is an engineer by trade and always pays close attention to the smallest of details in whatever he does. When he has a free moment, he enjoys DIY projects, motorcycles, traveling, playing music and all outdoor activities. Terry G. can be found at www.devilmanonroute66.com and can be reached at terryg@devilmanonroute66.com.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttp://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results