Throw Away Your Rapture Rug!: What Father God Is Waiting For
Throw Away Your Rapture Rug!: What Father God Is Waiting For by Patricia Koalska seeks to reassure readers that this is not the last of the last days.
The end of this age, the taking away of the saints, and the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ are not determined by the works of the evil one but by the works of the Holy Spirit through the Body of Messiah Jesus. Even though God has the power to do everything by Himself, he chose to send His Holy Spirit to help and empower the Body of Christ to defeat His enemy, to make His kingdom come and to do His will on earth as it is in heaven.
The disciples asked Jesus a very important question: “What will be the sign of Your coming and of the end of the age?”
Jesus listed some doom-and-gloom events, then He said: “When you hear of wars and disturbances [civil unrest, revolts, uprisings], do not panic; for these things must take place first, but the end will not come immediately” Luke 21:9.
According to this, Jesus was saying “Look guys, the earthquakes, famines, wars, pestilences, signs in the heavens, etc, are like birth pangs, but it’s not the delivery time yet. When the delivery time actually comes it will be incredibly more terrifying”. Then Jesus stated what would be one of the actual signs of His next coming and of the end of the age.
Jesus said: This good news of the kingdom [the gospel] will be preached throughout the whole world as a testimony to all the nations, and then the end [of the age] will come. Matt 24:14.
The gospel of God's kingdom was the focus of Jesus teachings on earth and what He taught about after His resurrection. Peter said in his famous first sermon: "Hey guys, This is That. It's the beginning of the last days". So, the last days started over 2,000 years ago, in which the world has experienced again and again all the things Jesus talked about, except that the Gospel of the kingdom has not been preached throughout all the earth.
And what about:
The great commission to disciple nations?
Has the bride made herself ready?
Has the church mastered the unity of the faith?.
Are Christians known for their love for each other
Are the Jews provoked to jealousy yet?
Are the Sons of God manifesting?
What about the greater works?
Has the earth been filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord?
What are the powers of the age to come?
Throw Away Your Rapture Rug!! and discover what Father God is waiting for to send Jesus back.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/ThrowAwayYourRaptureRug.
At 196 pages, Throw Away Your Rapture Rug is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the religious category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5569-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $16.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: RELIGION / Christian Living / Spiritual Growth
About the Author: Patricia Koalska was born and raised in Mexico. In 2006, she married Ron and moved to the Arizona high desert. Mother of two Pomerahuas and a cat named Kitty, she feels like Moses after some years in the wilderness living off the grid. To learn more about Patricia, follow her on Facebook: Patricia Koalska or at https://patriciakoalska291.wixsite.com/pk2911
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
