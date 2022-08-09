Smart Packaging Market is Expected to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%
Smart Packaging Market by Packaging Technology (Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Active Packaging {Ethanol Emitters}, Intelligent Packaging {Indicators}), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive), Geography - Global Forecast To 2027
In today's food industry, a product's package is every bit as important as its contents. Increasing attention given to the smart packaging for the many ways by which it's changing the consumer product packing industry and the packaging industry as a whole. Smart packaging refers to the emerging technologies within the packaging industry that increase consumer and business utility.
The growth of smart packaging market is backed by a growing proportion of older people and changes in consumer lifestyles, increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions from the food processing and pharmaceutical sector, growing consumer concern for food wastage reduction, and demand for smart and functional packaging. Moreover, the growing e-commerce market and rising industrialization in the emerging economies, including India and China, coupled with strong demand for superior logistics and supply chain management, are likely to drive the industry over the forecast period. However, the high cost and unwillingness of brand owners to pay an additional cost of smart packaging are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.
The smart packaging market is expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Scope of the report:
Smart Packaging Market, by Packaging Technology
Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)
Active Packaging
Oxygen Scavengers
Moisture Scavengers
Self-Venting Films
Ethylene Scavengers &Emitters
Microwave Susceptors
Antibacterial Films
Temperature Control Packaging
Carbon Dioxide Scavengers/Emitters
Ethanol Emitters
Flavour/Odour Absorbers
Antioxidants
Intelligent Packaging
Indicators
Sensors
Bio Sensors
Gas Sensors
Data Carriers
Barcodes
2D Matrix Codes
Quick Response Codes
Augmented Matrix Codes
RFID Tags
Smart Packaging Market, by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Automotive
Personal Care
Others
Smart Packaging Market,by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Vietnam
Rest of The Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Peru
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
The Asia-Pacific region to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, the smart packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The changing lifestyle, increasing demand for packaging solutions with longer sustainability, and growing demand for fresh & quality food are the factors driving the growth of this regional segment.
Key Players
The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the smart packaging market over the last four years. The key players operating in the global smart packaging market are 3M (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), American Thermal Instruments (U.S.), Temptime Corporation (U.S.), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland), International Paper (U.S.), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), R.R. Donnelly & Sons (RRD) Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Smartglyph Ltd. (U.K.).
