SCADA Market Worth $57.2 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
SCADA Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Materials)– Global Forecast to 2028
According to a new market research report, "SCADA Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Materials)– Global Forecast to 2028", published by Meticulous Research®, the SCADA market is expected to reach $57.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
The increasing demand for automated industrial control solutions and growing investment for installing automated and connected process & control systems to gain efficiency over human labor-based operations are some of the major drivers for the growth of this market. Several companies are investing in automation technologies to gain cost-saving and productivity benefits. Additionally, the innovation of cloud-based SCADA systems offering enhanced collaboration and control over different processes and operations will propel the demand for SCADA systems in the coming years. However, the risk of cyber-attacks is a major challenge for the SCADA market.
Based on component, the SCADA market is segmented into hardware (programmable logic controllers, remote terminal units, communication systems, human-machine interface, and other hardware components), software, and services (professional and managed services). In 2021, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high adoption of Industry 4.0 to automate different processes with the help of PLCs and RTUs. Advancements in hardware components, such as high-performance HMI, helps in pre-attentive processing and improves situational awareness.
Based on deployment mode, the SCADA market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. In 2021, the on-premise segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high security and data privacy offered by on-premise solutions. To secure the available data, companies prefer on-premise SCADA deployment, which gives assurance of data security. Also, these solutions are gaining demand as troubleshooting and uptime issues can be solved by IT teams on the premises.
Based on end user, the SCADA market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverages, power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users. In 2021, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall SCADA market, mainly due to the adoption of these systems to monitor and control physical components, telecommunication networks, and pipelines. The SCADA system helps to monitor the leakages of the oils and gases from pipelines, reducing loss. Some of the major areas highly influenced by SCADA solutions in the oil & gas sector include drilling operations, diagnostics & inspections, pipeline monitoring systems, weather monitoring systems, and pressure & flow systems.
Geographically, the global SCADA market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global SCADA market, followed by Europe and North America. Factors such as high technical awareness related to industrial control solutions in China, Japan, and South Korea; presence of huge industrial sector; robust manufacturing capability; adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies; and transformation to smart factories are driving the growth of the APAC market.
The global SCADA market is fragmented with the presence of several small and big players, including local, national, and international players. These companies are adopting various strategies to stay competitive and increase their market shares in recent years. For instance, in May 2020, AVEVA released the AVEVA HMI/SCADA 2020 version for the modern industrial atmosphere by harnessing the AVEVA cloud capabilities, web, and smartphone applications, enabling more collaborated operations.
Some of the prominent players operating in the global SCADA market are Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada), Valmet (Finland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), among others.
Scope of the report
SCADA Market, by Component
Hardware
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Communication Systems
Human-machine Interface (HMI)
Other Hardware Components
Software
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
SCADA Market, by Deployment Mode
On-premise
Cloud-based
Hybrid
SCADA Market, by End User
Oil & Gas
Chemicals & Materials
Paper & Pulp
Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
Mining & Metals
Food & Beverage
Power
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Machines & Tools
Semiconductors & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Other End Users
SCADA Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
