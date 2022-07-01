Livestock Diagnostics Market Worth $ $2.02 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Livestock Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables {Influenza, Foot and Mouth Disease}, System, Software), Technology (Immunodiagnostics {ELISA}, Molecular diagnostics {PCR}), Animal Type (Bovine, Swine, Poultry), and End Users - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 01, 2022 ) Meticulous Research®– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Livestock Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables {Influenza, Foot and Mouth Disease}, System, Software), Technology (Immunodiagnostics {ELISA}, Molecular diagnostics {PCR}), Animal Type (Bovine, Swine, Poultry), and End Users - Global Forecast to 2028”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the livestock diagnostics market is expected to reach $2.02 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The increasing prevalence of various foodborne and zoonotic diseases, rising demand for livestock-derived food products, favorable government initiatives, and technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics are the key factors driving steady growth in the global livestock diagnostics market. However, the shortage of veterinary practitioners for livestock animals is hindering the market's growth to some extent.
The overall livestock diagnostics market study presents market data on the basis of product (consumables, systems, and software), technology (immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies), animal type (ruminants, swine, poultry, and other animals), end user (reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and point-of-care testing), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Scope of the Report:
Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Product
Consumables
Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD)
Influenza
Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)
Bluetongue (BTV)
Bovine Tuberculosis (TB)
Bovine Herpes Virus (BHV)
Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)
Newcastle Disease
Avian Mycoplasma
Other Diseases
(Note: Other diseases include infectious bronchitis virus, pneumonia, Mycoplasmosis, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, anemia, Johne’s Disease, Equine Piroplasmosis)
Systems
Software
Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Technology
Immunodiagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics
Other Technologies
(Note: Other technologies include microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, clinical biochemistry, histopathology tests, and rapid immune migration tests)
Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Other Animals
(Note: Other animals include equine and fish)
Livestock Diagnostics Market, by End User
Reference Laboratories
Diagnostic Hospitals & Clinics
Point-Of-Care Testing
Livestock Diagnostics Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Based on product type, the livestock diagnostics market is segmented into consumables, systems, software. The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors driving this segment’s growth include the commercial availability of a diverse range of reagents and consumables for various diseases & animal health screening, and the availability of diseases-specific test kits and assays. Moreover, the emergence of various POC tests and assays is expected to create significant opportunities in the livestock diagnostic consumables market.
Based on technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This technique is implemented in diagnostics and quality-control programs as it is rapid, convenient, and an accurate research tool for detecting and quantitation targets. Further, the higher preference for immunodiagnostics tests by veterinary practitioners owing to its high accuracy standards, increasing usage of miniaturized devices contributes to its growth.
Based on animal type, the ruminants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall livestock diagnostics market in 2021 due to the growing population of ruminants, rising government initiatives for improving their health, and growing demand for food products derived from ruminants. However, the swine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for pork, rising incidence of swine infections, development of schemes & campaigns for the prevention of zoonotic diseases, and funding for swine research are the key factors contributing to its growth.
Based on end user, the reference laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share due to the higher adoption of livestock diagnostic products by reference laboratories and growing R&D activities to impart advancements in the procedures of animal health checkups. Moreover, growing initiatives by vendors in collaboration with reference laboratories for better animal health are expected to boost this market's growth in the coming years.
Key Players:
The key players operating in the global livestock diagnostics market IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), Agrolabo SpA (Italy), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), IDvet (France), GD Animal Health (Netherlands), BioChek B.V. (Netherlands), and VMRD, Inc. (U.S.) among others.
Key questions answered in the report
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, technology, animal type, end-users, and region/countries?
What was the historical market for livestock diagnostics across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2019-2027?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global livestock diagnostics market?
Who are the major players in the livestock diagnostics market?
How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global livestock diagnostics market?
What are the recent developments in the global livestock diagnostics market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global livestock diagnostics market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
