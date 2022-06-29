Before the Moon: A Complete History of the New World Order
New book warns: If we're not careful, the 2020s will go down in history as more significant than the extinction of the dinosaurs, the fall of the Roman empire and the Industrial Revolution all rolled into one.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2022 ) Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – After a support slot with Sting in 1998, musician Mark Loughman left his hometown of Manchester, England, longing for new pastures. He busked his way through North America before relocating permanently to Los Angeles in 2000, where he wrote Before the Moon: A Complete History of the New World Order. This new non-fiction has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Loughman explains: “Most people meander through life with a myopic understanding of what’s actually going on. This is not their fault, as crucial information has been purposely kept hidden so that the 1% can continue to impose their restrictions on the people without their knowledge. We are led to believe that all of life’s unfoldings are random events, when in reality, they have been orchestrated by an incredibly small number of entities to shape the world to where it is today.
“We are being led down a path to a dystopian future because we have been conditioned to never question authority and that we are merely the labels given to us by society. Once we understand that we are part of all that is, has been and ever will be, we leave behind the ‘little me’ complex and realize our true power of being connected to the infinite or, as others call it, God. Once you understand that the universe is simply energies and frequencies, you can manipulate your life any way you want to. If you want wealth, health, love or whatever it is, you can attract it with these thought techniques that were never shown to us in school. The elites are truly scared of a mass awakening as that will raise the overall consciousness (frequency) and they will no longer be able to manipulate our lives with constant wars, fear-porn, false flags and so on.”
Before the Moon claims that if people don’t wake up from a collective mass-hypnosis spearheaded by social and mainstream media (cabal owned and controlled), 2020 will be recorded in the history books as the year that ushered in the New World Order.
Learn more about the author at MarkLoughman.com.
At 200 pages, Before the Moon is available online at Outskirts Press and through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5476-4 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $18.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION
About the Author: Mark Loughman hails from Manchester England. After leaving school aged 16 with zero qualifications, failing music and French, he became a professional musician and occasional translator whilst living inNice on the Cote d’Azur. It was then that he realized that he didn’t fail school, school failed him.
At the turn of the century he relocated to the US where he started his pro-audio career which includes two of the much revered brands, British Audio Engineering (BAE) and UKsound. He’s been married for 20 years and Before The Moon is his first novel.
Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors.
