Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Global Revenue Growth Will be $248.3 Billion by 2025
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2022 ) Overview:
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research
# The revenues generated from the active pharmaceutical ingredients business of leading players have been determined through primary and secondary research
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market size is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as investments in real world evidence by pharmaceutical, focus on precision medicine, and increased importance of generics. On the other hand, increased penetration of counterfit drugs and unfavourable policies by drug price control commities across various countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into communicable diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, pain management, chronic respiratory diseases, and other therapeutic application. neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven by the increasing demand for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) for the treatment of cancer.
North America was the largest regional market for active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2019
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. However, the market in the Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low manufacturing costs, growth in the increase in disposable income, the high prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, and government efforts to reform healthcare industry.
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is highly consolidated. Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263
This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market.
The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
Market Size Estimation:
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the active pharmaceutical ingredient market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research
# The revenues generated from the active pharmaceutical ingredients business of leading players have been determined through primary and secondary research
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources
Expected Revenue Growth:
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market size is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as investments in real world evidence by pharmaceutical, focus on precision medicine, and increased importance of generics. On the other hand, increased penetration of counterfit drugs and unfavourable policies by drug price control commities across various countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size from the market size estimation process, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides.
The oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application, the active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into communicable diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, pain management, chronic respiratory diseases, and other therapeutic application. neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven by the increasing demand for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) for the treatment of cancer.
North America was the largest regional market for active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2019
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. However, the market in the Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low manufacturing costs, growth in the increase in disposable income, the high prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, and government efforts to reform healthcare industry.
The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is highly consolidated. Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK).
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=263
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results