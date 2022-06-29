Biosurfactants Market worth $5.52 billion by 2022
Biosurfactants Market Analysis Report on Latest trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and more. Categorizing the global market by Type, Application and Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2022 ) The report "Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids), Lipopeptides, Phospholipids, Polymeric Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Agricultural Chemicals, Food Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global Biosurfactants Market is estimated at USD 4.20 billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022
Based on type, sophorolipids accounted for the largest market in 2016, whereas, rhamnolipids are expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the rhamnolipid segment is attributed to its wide applicability in a range of applications such as pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, bioremediation and enhanced oil recovery, detergents and cleaners, cosmetics, and agriculture. The high demand from the medical and personal care industries, is a key factor in the high growth of this segment.
Based on application, the agricultural chemicals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for biosurfactants in soil remediation, plant pathogen elimination, biopesticides, and to aid the absorption of manures.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosurfactants Market”
86 - Market Data Tables
25 - Figures
114 - Pages
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing biosurfactants market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the demand for non-toxic, renewable, and naturally occurring raw material products. Availability of cheaper raw materials such as agricultural and industrial waste, and rapid R&D also drive the biosurfactants market in this region.
The development of cost-effective production techniques, including the use of low-cost agricultural waste as raw material signifies the upcoming opportunities in the biosurfactants market.
Ecover (Belgium), Logos Technologies (US), Evonik (Germany), Soliance (France), AGAE Technologies (US), and Jeneil Biotech (US) are some of the leading players in the global biosurfactants market.
