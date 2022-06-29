Demulsifier Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025
Demulsifier Market research report categorizes the global market by Type, Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process) & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 29, 2022 ) The report "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water- Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The demulsifier market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69682501
Based on type, the demulsifier market is segmented into oil soluble and water soluble. The oil soluble segment is expected to witness higher growth between 2020 and 2025. The most effective demulsifiers for separating water-in-oil emulsion are oil-soluble demulsifiers as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase. Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature. The type of demulsifiers to be used depends on the type of emulsion that needs to be separated. Demulsifiers act on the water-oil interface resulting in the dispersion of water droplets. Oil-soluble demulsifiers are primarily used in the processing of crude oil, which contains a significant amount of saline water as they are relatively more effective in separating water from oil. These factors are expected to drive the demand for oil-soluble demulsifiers.
Based on application, the demulsifier market is segmented into crude oil, petro refineries, lubricant manufacturing, oil-based power plants, sludge oil treatment, and others. Crude oil is the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of both volume and value. Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water). Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion. The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore. To break this oil-water emulsion, demulsifier/emulsion breakers are used. During the transportation of crude oil to petro refineries, the quantity of residual water and salt content needs to be within the specified limits. Higher BS&W and salt content are likely to result in the corrosion of pipelines. The rising demand for better handling and processing of crude oil is expected to drive the demand for demulsifiers in crude oil application.
The Middle East is estimated to be the largest market for demulsifiers during the forecast period in terms of both volume and value. The region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and drilling activities, which play an important role in propelling the demand for demulsifiers in the country. Saudi Arabia mostly contains brown oilfields, which have been producing crude oil for more than 60 years. For instance, the Ghawar oilfield of Saudi Arabia had water cut in the range of 27–38% during 1993–2003. The water cut in the older oilfields is projected to increase in the coming years, thus making the Middle East the largest market for demulsifiers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Demulsifier Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69682501
Browse in-depth TOC on "Demulsifier Market”
102 - Market Data Tables
43 - Figures
182 - Pages
The Middle East to be the largest market for demulsifier during the forecast period
The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market. The countries dominating the demulsifier market in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait. Crude oil is the major application of demulsifiers in this region. The rise in the number of exploration activities in the region post COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demulsifier market.
The key market players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), among others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69682501
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69682501
Based on type, the demulsifier market is segmented into oil soluble and water soluble. The oil soluble segment is expected to witness higher growth between 2020 and 2025. The most effective demulsifiers for separating water-in-oil emulsion are oil-soluble demulsifiers as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase. Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature. The type of demulsifiers to be used depends on the type of emulsion that needs to be separated. Demulsifiers act on the water-oil interface resulting in the dispersion of water droplets. Oil-soluble demulsifiers are primarily used in the processing of crude oil, which contains a significant amount of saline water as they are relatively more effective in separating water from oil. These factors are expected to drive the demand for oil-soluble demulsifiers.
Based on application, the demulsifier market is segmented into crude oil, petro refineries, lubricant manufacturing, oil-based power plants, sludge oil treatment, and others. Crude oil is the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of both volume and value. Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water). Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion. The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore. To break this oil-water emulsion, demulsifier/emulsion breakers are used. During the transportation of crude oil to petro refineries, the quantity of residual water and salt content needs to be within the specified limits. Higher BS&W and salt content are likely to result in the corrosion of pipelines. The rising demand for better handling and processing of crude oil is expected to drive the demand for demulsifiers in crude oil application.
The Middle East is estimated to be the largest market for demulsifiers during the forecast period in terms of both volume and value. The region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and drilling activities, which play an important role in propelling the demand for demulsifiers in the country. Saudi Arabia mostly contains brown oilfields, which have been producing crude oil for more than 60 years. For instance, the Ghawar oilfield of Saudi Arabia had water cut in the range of 27–38% during 1993–2003. The water cut in the older oilfields is projected to increase in the coming years, thus making the Middle East the largest market for demulsifiers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Demulsifier Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69682501
Browse in-depth TOC on "Demulsifier Market”
102 - Market Data Tables
43 - Figures
182 - Pages
The Middle East to be the largest market for demulsifier during the forecast period
The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market. The countries dominating the demulsifier market in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait. Crude oil is the major application of demulsifiers in this region. The rise in the number of exploration activities in the region post COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demulsifier market.
The key market players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), among others.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69682501
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results