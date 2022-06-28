Surgical Imaging Market - Global Revenue Growth is Expecting to be Generated at a CAGR of 6.3%
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the surgical imaging market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
# The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
# The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Projected Revenue Growth:
The global surgical imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
Data Triangulation:
After arriving at the overall market size—using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both the demand and supply sides, in the provider, payer, and other industries.
The orthopedic & trauma surgeries application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications (urological, endobronchial & thoracic, and maxillofacial surgeries). The orthopedic & trauma surgeries segment is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in this market. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures in orthopedic and trauma surgeries and the advantage of 3D navigation in these surgeries through the use of C-arms.
The Hospital end user segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period
Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals and surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2020, while surgery centers are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for effective disease management, growing surgical procedural volumes in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.
North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the surgical imaging market
Geographically, the surgical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for surgical imaging systems, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.
Key Players:
Some of the prominent players operating in the surgical imaging market include vendors GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany).
