Wireless Testing Market worth $23.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%
Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2022 ) The Wireless Testing Market size is valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to USD 23.7billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027. Increase in demand for smart homes, smart cities and self-driving cars acts as a global opportunity to boost the market during the forecast period.
Wireless testing market based on connectivity technology has been segmented into wireless network testing technologies and wireless device testing technologies. The wireless network testing technologies segment has been classified into Bluetooth/Bluetooth smart/ BLE/ WLAN, wi-fi, GPS/GNSS module, 2G/3G/5G and others; wireless network testing technologies segment into 2G/3G, 4G/LTE and 5G. The wireless network testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the wireless testing market during the forecast period. The rising deployment of the 5G network globally is expected to be prime factor to drive the wireless network testing market during the forecast period.
The wireless testing market has been segmented on the basis of offering. Based on offering, the wireless testing market has been segmented into equipment and services. The wireless equipment market has been further fragmented into wireless network testing and wireless device testing market. The wireless device testing market has further been split into oscilloscopes, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, OTA testers, EMI test receiver and others. The wireless network testing market has been split into network scanner, network tester, OTA testers and others. The wireless testing services market has been further segmented into in-house and outsourced services. The wireless testing services market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
The artificial intelligence in manufacturing market based applications classified into consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunication, energy & power, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial and others. In this segment IT & telecommunication account for the highest market share in the forecast period. Increase in the number of mobile users leads to a rise in demand for wireless testing of antennas and towers.
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest size of the wireless testing market from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to regional markets such as focus on deployment of 5G services, growing smart cities and industrial automation in the region. Significant deployment of advanced wireless infrastructures is responsible for the growth of the wireless testing market in Japan.
