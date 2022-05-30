Leading players in the Tablet Coatings Market & Their Global Industry Dominance
Colorcon Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany) are the leading players in the Tablet Coatings Market
The global tablet coatings market is consolidated at the top, with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are Colorcon Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), DuPont De Numeours Inc. (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Freres (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), Biogrund GmbH (Germany), Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd. (India), Wincoat Colours & Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (India), Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. (US), Coating Place, Inc. (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd. (India).
Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:
However, in the last few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets and are competing with global players based on price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.
Projected Revenue Growth:
The tablet coatings market is projected to reach USD 969 million by 2025 from USD 739 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry coupled with the increasing R&D activities taking place in this field. Also, the growing generics market, rapidly growing biopharmaceuticals sector, growing nutraceutical industry, and the rising adoption of orphan drugs are supporting the growth of the market. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets along with the increasing outsourcing of operations to these countries and the growing biologics and biosimilars industry present significant opportunities for market growth. The rising focus on sports nutrition and the technological advancements taking place in niche market areas also offers significant growth opportunities for players operating in this space.
Major Growth Restraining Factors:
On the other hand, the increasing regulatory stringency regarding the approval of drugs and excipients along with the cost and time-intensive drug development process; the high cost associated with the microencapsulation process and the unfavorable drug price control policies are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Colorcon held the leading position in the tablet coatings market in 2019. The company a wide range of immediate-release, enteric-release and sustained-release tablet coatings, along with controlled-release excipients. Colorcon is also engaged in offering a wide range of services for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulation development. These services range from dissolution design and patient adherence to productivity, stability, and product authentication services. The company’s Colorcon Academy offers a series of professional programs developed to increase your technical knowledge and regulatory understanding in the areas of film coating, core formulation, excipient selection and controlled release of solid oral dosage forms.
Sensient Technologies Corporation held the second position in the global market. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which comprises of a wide range of immediate release and modified release tablet coating excipients. Sensient’s leading position in the market is attributed to its research and development activities, strong manufacturing capabilities, and wide distribution footprint across the world, which enables it to serve customers in more than 150 countries. The company’s growth strategy for the pharmaceutical excipients business mainly concentrates on expanding its product portfolio and meet rising consumer demand.
Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the tablet coatings market in 2019
In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest share of the tablet coatings market, followed by North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be characterized by the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to a high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products, generics, and biosimilars has also led to the increase in the demand for novel excipients, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in this region in the coming years.
