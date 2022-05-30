Seam Sealing Tapes Market worth $283 million by 2023
Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered, Multi-layered), Backing Material (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2022 ) The report "Seam Sealing Tapes Market by Type (Single-layered, Multi-layered), Backing Material (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast to 2023" Rising demand for sports and outdoor apparel, owing to growing health awareness among consumers and increasing fitness activities, drives the demand for seam sealing tapes. Furthermore, the increase in demand for protective clothes and accessories that require seam sealing tapes is further boosting its market growth.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265983998
The multi-layered segment is estimated to be the larger segment type in the seam sealing tapes market, in 2018
The seam sealing tapes market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into single-layered and multi-layered. The numerous advantages of multi-layered seam sealing tapes-in terms of superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion, and a wide range of applications-have contributed to the dominance of this segment in the seam sealing tapes market. Its numerous applications include apparels, tents, tarpaulins, footwear, and backpacks, among others. The single-layered segment is estimated to occupy a lesser share of the market, owing to the limited applications of single-layered seam sealing tapes.
The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global seam sealing tapes market from 2018 to 2023
The polyurethane segment recorded the largest demand in the seam sealing tapes market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam sealing tapes, such as high abrasion, impact resistance, water resistance, and high flexibility. In addition to this, its wide range of applications, including outdoor gear, military gear, sports apparels, footwear, tents, tarpaulins, hazardous material suits, and backpacks have also contributed to its high growth.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Seam Sealing Tapes Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=265983998
Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Sealing Tapes Market”
79 - Market Data Tables
24 - Figures
109 - Pages
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the seam sealing tapes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for seam sealing tapes through 2023. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are fueling the demand for the textile & apparel manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific seam sealing tapes market is supported by the booming textile and garment manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand.
Key players operating in the seam sealing tapes market include Bemis Associates (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Loxy AS (Norway), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), San Chemicals (Japan), and Essentra (UK). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265983998
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=265983998
The multi-layered segment is estimated to be the larger segment type in the seam sealing tapes market, in 2018
The seam sealing tapes market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into single-layered and multi-layered. The numerous advantages of multi-layered seam sealing tapes-in terms of superior waterproofing, excellent adhesion, and a wide range of applications-have contributed to the dominance of this segment in the seam sealing tapes market. Its numerous applications include apparels, tents, tarpaulins, footwear, and backpacks, among others. The single-layered segment is estimated to occupy a lesser share of the market, owing to the limited applications of single-layered seam sealing tapes.
The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global seam sealing tapes market from 2018 to 2023
The polyurethane segment recorded the largest demand in the seam sealing tapes market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam sealing tapes, such as high abrasion, impact resistance, water resistance, and high flexibility. In addition to this, its wide range of applications, including outdoor gear, military gear, sports apparels, footwear, tents, tarpaulins, hazardous material suits, and backpacks have also contributed to its high growth.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Seam Sealing Tapes Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=265983998
Browse in-depth TOC on "Seam Sealing Tapes Market”
79 - Market Data Tables
24 - Figures
109 - Pages
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the seam sealing tapes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for seam sealing tapes through 2023. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are fueling the demand for the textile & apparel manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific seam sealing tapes market is supported by the booming textile and garment manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand.
Key players operating in the seam sealing tapes market include Bemis Associates (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Loxy AS (Norway), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), San Chemicals (Japan), and Essentra (UK). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=265983998
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.