Billionaire Resort & Retreat, Malindi Kenya, a Classic Kenyan Culture Mixed with Refined Modernity
Twenty-four ultra-lush modern seafront apartments
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2022 ) New York, NY (AfricaNewswire.net) -- For those looking for the "Jewel in the Crown" along the northern Kenyan coastline, look no further than the newly opened Billionaire Resort and Retreat in Malindi, which encompasses the Lion in the Sun, hugging the coastline of the pristine white beaches and azure waters of the Indian Ocean, opened in January 2022. Here guests will find classic Kenyan culture mixed with refined modernity. This dreamlike retreat and vibrant resort provides an escape into a singular and inspirational experience in a total of 40 rooms. The spa serves as the ultimate magnet for those who wish to truly embark on a journey of transformation and bliss. Guests will find an elegant and worldly environment that fuses the highest standards of service, in a safe and welcoming atmosphere, with the tranquil essence of the East African coast, in a resort like no other.
Billionaire Resort
The 24 ultra-lush modern seafront apartments with spacious private terraces are complete with the finest finishing and amenities. Exquisite service, an infinity pool nestled amidst manicured private gardens, stunning beach cabanas with the most spectacular ocean vistas, all form part of the resort. Guests are transported into a magnetic environment where throughout the day and into the night, they feel surrounded by the high energy and vibrant atmosphere which the Billionaire brand is famous for. This is a place where guests can mingle and celebrate life through its signature experience of thrill and entertainment, be part of the most extraordinary experiences.
The Billionaire Retreat - Lion in the Sun
Stunning local architecture and spacious interiors of the 16 tastefully designed rooms and suites of the Billionaire Retreat - Lion in the Sun, aptly capture the soul of the continent. Here is the perfect place to unwind, soak up the unique vibe, dip into one - or all - of its four saltwater swimming pools. Escape to any corner, all of which capture a spirit rich in character and nature while enveloping oneself in the intoxicating aroma of frangipani.
DINING
The Billionaire Grill & Bar is the vibrant soul of the resort. Proudly owning its space on the beach, the Grill offers the best Italian and fusion cuisine and a vibrant ambiance that has made the Billionaire Group an undisputed leader in curated gastronomic experiences.
As day turns to night, the magic happens. The evenings at Billionaire Resort & Retreat elevate the dining room to a different level with a sensual ambiance and a carefully selected musical repertoire, crafting the nights into an unforgettable experience.
The Billionaire Resort & Retreat is part of Majestas, the leading curator of luxury dining, entertainment experiences and indulgent living. Founded in Porto Cervo, Italy, in 1998 by F1 legend Flavio Briatore, Majestas has established its position in the elite entertainment and hospitality world with destinations across Europe, the UK, the Middle East and Africa. Executive Chef of Billionaire, Chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu has been with the group since 2015, first creating the concept for dining at Billionaire Dubai. Today his responsibilities extend to overseeing all the food operations for the Billionaire brand including Dubai, Riyadh, Sardinian Billionaire Porto Cervo, and the most recent addition to the brand's collection Billionaire Mykonos. Now he will also add his fingerprint to the home of Billionaire Resort & Retreat in the coastal town of Malindi, Kenya.
EXPERIENCES
The resort borders the Malindi Marine National Park. Grab a mask and fins to snorkel and view the prolific marine life of the park: coral gardens in the lagoons, seagrass beds, turtles and more via a Kaliffa. Made entirely by hand by local craftsmen using typical hardwoods, a Kaliffa is the perfect vessel for navigation inside the coral reef where one can reach unspoiled coves in style and privacy, cruising, and swimming in the crystal-clear sea. The regal Maasai culture and art are imbued throughout the region with their distinctive customs and dress. Visit local communities for an authentic and immersive experience.
The Tsavo East National Park safari/nature experience is a short drive from Malindi. The sight of dust-red elephant wallowing, rolling, and spraying each other with the midnight blue waters of palm-shaded Galana River is one of the most evocative images in Africa. The park forms the largest protected area in Kenya and is home to most of the larger mammals, vast herds of dust –red elephant, Rhino, buffalo, lion, leopard, pods of hippo and the prolific bird life features 500 recorded species.
LOCATION
A short flight from Nairobi, Malindi has remained unchanged over the years keeping its appeal of "fishing village” and offering all the services of a famous tourist destination. Guests will find an atmosphere both warm and welcoming in an entirely safe surrounding. The natural beauty of the coast, the many beaches and bays lined with palm trees, the ideal tropical climate and the magic of the Indian Ocean make it the ideal place for a dream vacation.
The Billionaire Resort & Retreat is located at Marine Road, PO 1056, Post Code 8200, Malindi, Kenya.
Media Contact:
For high resolution images and further information, please contact
Kathleen Duda kathleen@kvdcom.com or Angela Nigoghossian an@kvdcom.com of
KVD Creative Communications, 287 Park Avenue South, New York, New York.
Tel: +1 646.723.4338
Email us
