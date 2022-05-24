Algorithmic Trading Market Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023
algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 24, 2022 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the algorithmic trading market size to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 18.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. The algorithmic trading market is said to have growth potential, due to the increasing demand for fast, reliable, and effective order execution and reducing transaction costs.
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179361860
Among trading types, the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Algorithmic trading is segmented on the basis of trading types. The trading types include Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (assets, commodities, collateral mortgage, Credit Default Swap (CDS) and Interest Rate Swap (IRS)). The ETF segment is the fastest growing segment in the algorithmic trading market, due to the increasing demand for automated trading across the globe. ETFs provide low average costs to traders so that they can gain maximum profits out of the ETFs.
The cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
Most of the vendors in the algorithmic trading market offer cloud-based trading solutions to gain maximum profits and effectively automate the trading process. The adoption of cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to their benefits such as easy trade data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and effective management.
Some of the major algorithmic trading vendors are Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys (US), Trading Technologies (US), uTrade (India), Vela (US), and AlgoTrader (Switzerland). These algorithmic trading vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global algorithmic trading market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179361860
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global algorithmic trading market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their trading technologies, resulting in an increased demand for algorithmic trading solutions used for automating the trading process. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting and developing algorithmic trading. The rising investments in trading technologies such as blockchain, increasing presence of algorithmic trading vendors, and growing government support for global trading are the major factors expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 17)
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regions Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology (Page No. - 21)
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Top-Down Approach
2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary (Page No. - 29)
4 Premium Insights (Page No. - 34)
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Algorithmic Trading Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Trading Types
4.3 Market: Top 3 Trading Types and Regions
4.4 Market, By Trading Type
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179361860
Among trading types, the Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Algorithmic trading is segmented on the basis of trading types. The trading types include Foreign Exchange (FOREX), stock markets, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others (assets, commodities, collateral mortgage, Credit Default Swap (CDS) and Interest Rate Swap (IRS)). The ETF segment is the fastest growing segment in the algorithmic trading market, due to the increasing demand for automated trading across the globe. ETFs provide low average costs to traders so that they can gain maximum profits out of the ETFs.
The cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period
Most of the vendors in the algorithmic trading market offer cloud-based trading solutions to gain maximum profits and effectively automate the trading process. The adoption of cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions is expected to grow, mainly due to their benefits such as easy trade data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and effective management.
Some of the major algorithmic trading vendors are Thomson Reuters (US), 63 moons (India), Virtu Financial (US), Software AG (Germany), MetaQuotes Software (Cyprus), Symphony Fintech (India), InfoReach (US), Argo SE (US), Kuberre Systems (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), QuantCore Capital Management (China), iRageCapital (India), Automated Trading SoftTech (India), Tethys (US), Trading Technologies (US), uTrade (India), Vela (US), and AlgoTrader (Switzerland). These algorithmic trading vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global algorithmic trading market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179361860
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global algorithmic trading market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their trading technologies, resulting in an increased demand for algorithmic trading solutions used for automating the trading process. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of adopting and developing algorithmic trading. The rising investments in trading technologies such as blockchain, increasing presence of algorithmic trading vendors, and growing government support for global trading are the major factors expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction (Page No. - 17)
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation
1.3.2 Regions Covered
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology (Page No. - 21)
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Top-Down Approach
2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary (Page No. - 29)
4 Premium Insights (Page No. - 34)
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Algorithmic Trading Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Trading Types
4.3 Market: Top 3 Trading Types and Regions
4.4 Market, By Trading Type
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.