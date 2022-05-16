MTN Nigeria enhances data protection with LigaData Time Machine
MTN Nigeria announces the adoption of LigaData Time Machine. The new product from LigaData will reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improve the resiliency of business operations.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2022 ) Palo Alto, California, May 16, 2022 (AfricaNewswire.net) -- MTN Nigeria, part of the largest mobile operator in Africa, MTN Group, announced the adoption of LigaData’s Time Machine product. Data protection, multi-million-dollar savings, and reduced carbon footprint are some of the many reasons the mobile operator made the selection.
LigaData Time Machine is a data management product that reduces the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improves the resiliency of business operations. Time Machine provides a high performance, low-cost data protection solution that greatly enhances reliability for Mobile Network Operators.
“Data is a critical part of MTN Nigeria’s Digital Transformation mission,” said Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer at MTN Nigeria. “With our latest Payment Service Banking license as well as our goal of delivering superior products to our subscribers, our data system and partnership with LigaData has been pivotal in harnessing our data assets and delivering the fastest time to value. All these efforts are continuing to result in enhanced day-to-day experiences for our customers.”
LigaData’s strategic data partnership with MTN Nigeria was established in 2018. The partnership has already seen great advancement in leveraging new technologies to support real-time decision-making, store new data types, and provide AI capabilities at scale.
Krishna Uppala, Chief Technology Officer at LigaData, stated: “MTN Nigeria is driving the introduction of cutting-edge innovative digital services to its customers. We’re thrilled our products and services are enabling MTN Nigeria to leverage data management and analytics even further as they enhance their existing infrastructure.”
LigaData’s data analytics products are currently deployed across sixteen MTN operating companies enabling data-driven digital innovation, optimizing network resources and enhancing customer experience.
About LigaData
LigaData of Silicon Valley specializes in managed data services and products for mobile operators to facilitate digital transformation, achieve data-driven outcomes, and optimize operator resources. LigaData’s services and software products are used by mobile operators around the world to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure, whether through improved analytics, decisioning or AI.
About MTN Nigeria
MTN Nigeria is one of Africa's largest providers of communications services, connecting 71.6 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world. Guided by a strategic intent to drive leading digital solutions for Nigeria's progress, MTN Nigeria's leadership position in coverage, capacity, and innovation has remained constant, since its launch in 2001. MTN Nigeria is part of the MTN Group – a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 250 million subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. To learn more about MTN Nigeria and its various initiatives, visit www.mtnonline.com
