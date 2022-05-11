Bid, Payment and Performance Bonds Information Released For California Construction Project Contractors
White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services, announces construction bonds quotes, consultation services and new information for contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers working on California central coastal construction projects.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2022 ) Newport Beach, California - White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services, a full service surety bonds broker announces that they are offering quotes, consultation and specialized services to find, underwrite and issue in house the most cost effective, fastest and correct bid bond, performance bond, payment bond, labor material bond, grading bond, improvement bond, completion bond and all other surety bonds for all types of private and public works construction projects and subdivision development work.
White Lion works with large, medium and small private building and public works construction contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers. They can provide surety bonds in all 50 States.
To get construction bond quotes and consultation call White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services at:
(949) 258-9800
The company has expanded their bid bond, payment bond, performance bond, material labor bonds, grading bonds, improvement bond, completion bond and all other contract surety bonds services to better serve contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers working on all types of construction projects in:
Monterey, Santa Barbara, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz And Ventura California Central Coastal Counties
and the cities of:
Arroyo Grande
Atascadero
Camarillo
Goleta
Hollister
Lompoc
Los Olivos
Marina
Monterey
Monterey Bay
Moorpark
Nipomo
Oxnard
Paso Robles
Port Hueneme
Salinas
San Luis Obispo
San Miguel
Santa Barbara
Santa Cruz
Santa Maria
Santa Paula
Santa Ynez
Seaside
Simi Valley
Soledad
Solvang
Thousand Oaks
Ventura
Watsonville
Construction contract bonds are a type of surety bond that guarantees project contracts are fulfilled and completed according to the contract. The terms “contract bonds” and “construction bonds” are often used interchangeably. Bid, payment, performance, material labor bonds, grading bonds and subdivision development bonds are the most common type of construction surety bonds issued.
Surety bonds are required for most large and small subdivision development projects, building, public works construction project contactors and often subcontractors also.
More information on California Central Coastal construction bonds can be found on the White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services website at:
https://www.whitelionins.com/california-central-coast-construction-bonds/
While White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services provides surety bond broker and underwriting services in all 50 states, they specialize in serving contractors, subcontractors and subdivision developers in the following states:
Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and Washington
See more on services provided and states served at:
https://www.whitelionins.com/states.html
Working with the right bonds broker for the specific project is important to the success and bottom line profits for subdivision developers, developments, public works contractors, and subcontractors. White Lion Bonding offers the knowledge and experience to find the best surety bond carrier while streamlining the process for fast efficient service.
About White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services
Dedicated to providing personalized customer service and industry expertise to all clients, White Lion has been providing quality surety bonding services since 2008. With a customer first mindset, they focus on understanding the client's needs and goals to the fullest extent.
A full service surety bond broker, White Lion offers a complete portfolio of contractor bonds. They specialize in providing their clients with complete, fast, and effective services and the best rates available on subdivision developer contractor, private project and public works construction bonds. Construction contractor bonds available include; bid payment, performance, subcontractor, payment and maintenance bonds.
White Lion founders have developed a unique and simplified bond analysis and processing program to streamline the process of getting clients the best prices on the right bonds for their project.
Free consultation and free bond quotes are available on the surety bonds broker website. For more information visit the corporate site:
https://www.WhiteLionIns.com
Contact:
White Lion Bonding & Insurance Services
Justin Kelley
949-258-9800
3419 Via Lido Ste 424, Newport Beach, CA 92663
info@whitelionins.com
https:/WhiteLionIns.com
