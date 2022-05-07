MRI Systems Market is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 16.1 Bn by 2031
MRI Systems Market Segmented By Open MRI Systems, Closed MRI Systems, Architecture in Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2022 ) MRI Systems Market 2022
The global MRI Systems Market is expected to grow on an impertinent note in the next 10 years. It could witness a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 16.1 Bn by 2031. Data processing through Big Data is on the anvil. Clinical software solutions are there to help out, taking the help of Big Data. Thus, data accumulation as well as analytics would be there in a precise manner. This would be the probable facts with healthcare vertical in future.
As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global MRI systems market was valued at over US$ 8 Bn in 2020, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2982
Increase in cases of brain aneurysm and traumatic brain injury, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, R&D in developing innovative MRI scanners, increased product and acceptance due to improved warrantees and service plans by manufacturers are some of the driving factors for MRI systems.
Manufacturers of MRI scanners are providing extended post installation warranties along with repairing services and other service plans such as MRI system management, site planning, installation, and de-installation services for buyers. Industry leaders such as Siemens, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare provide Mobile MRI (which can be transported from one place to another) services through their certified mobile trailer manufacturers. Such facilities provided by manufacturers have led to increased product acceptance, which has contributed to market growth.
The active healthcare landscape in developing economies is anticipated to boost growth of the medical devices industry and the diagnostic imaging market. Over the past few years, governments in Asia Pacific are encouraging start-ups as well as MNCs to boost industrial growth across the region.
For example, the Government of India launched an initiative called ‘The Start-Up India’ in January 2016, which included US$ 1.5 billion funding for start-ups.
Medical devices are among the main segments of the healthcare industry, and governments are supporting the industry by setting up venture capital funds to support small and medium enterprises providing magnetic resonance imaging systems.
Company Profiles:
GE Healthcare
Royal Philips NV,
Siemens Healthineers
Neusoft Medical Systems
Aspect Imaging
Canon Medical Systems, Inc.,
Hitachi Medical Systems
Esaote S.p.A
Fonar Corporation
AllTech Medical Systems
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2982
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By strength type 1.5T MRI systems hold a market share of 46.7%, and the segment is set to expand at a CAGR of around 6.4% through 2031.
By architecture type, open architecture holds 57.6% market share, and is expected to continue growing at a moderate rate over the forecast period.
By end user, hospitals hold the largest share of over 40%, and are expected to continue a similar trend throughout the forecast period.
By region, North America held the highest share in the global market in 2020, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.6%.
“Rising incidence of neurological disorders and increasing initiatives by healthcare governing bodies to promote MRI systems are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Market Competition
There are a few major players in the global magnetic resonance imaging market, which is extremely competitive. In terms of share, the market is currently dominated by a few prominent players. Mid-size to smaller businesses, on the other hand, are expanding their market presence with technological improvements and high-quality service.
Product launches and approvals together with collaboration agreements have emerged as the key growth strategy adopted by some of the leading manufacturers of MRI systems. By adopting these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.
GE Healthcare, in November 2020, received FDA approval for its SIGNA 7.0T MRI scanner. Primarily intended for neurological applications, the SIGNA 7.0 T can also be used for imagining of function and metabolism of joints that are not clearly visible in 3T scanners.
Siemens Healthineers, in October 2017, received U.S. FDA approval for Magnetom Terra, a 7T MRI system.
In January 2020, GE Healthcare and Affidea B.V. entered into technology partnership agreement (including six-year service contract). As per the agreement, GE Healthcare will mount more than 200 diagnostic imaging systems across Affidea’s network in Europe.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the MRI systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2982
The research study is based on strength type (3T), architecture type (open and close), and end user (hospitals, academics & research institutes, ambulatory surgical centres, and diagnostic centres), across the seven key regions of the world.
Key Questions Answered in the MRI Systems Market Report
How is the MRI Systems Market expected to grow over the projected period?
What direction is the MRI Systems Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?
What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the MRI Systems Market in future?
What are the key market drivers in the MRI Systems Market?
What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for MRI Systems Market manufacturers?
What are the key developments and trends taking over the MRI Systems Market?
Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the MRI Systems Market?
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.
Best Research Reports For You-
Infrared Thermometer Market -
The global infrared thermometer market, and have predicted it to rise at a CAGR of 8%, and be valued at around US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2031.
Feminine Hygiene Product Market -
The global feminine hygiene products market was worth US$ 21.5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 17.5 Bn through 2031.
Lateral Flow Assays Market -
The global lateral flow assay market was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.
Examination and Surgical Gloves Market -
The global examination and surgical gloves market is worth around US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021, and as per analysis by Persistence Market Research, it is expected to expand 2X by the end of the decade.
About Us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
The global MRI Systems Market is expected to grow on an impertinent note in the next 10 years. It could witness a CAGR of 6.5% and reach US$ 16.1 Bn by 2031. Data processing through Big Data is on the anvil. Clinical software solutions are there to help out, taking the help of Big Data. Thus, data accumulation as well as analytics would be there in a precise manner. This would be the probable facts with healthcare vertical in future.
As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global MRI systems market was valued at over US$ 8 Bn in 2020, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031).
Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2982
Increase in cases of brain aneurysm and traumatic brain injury, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders, R&D in developing innovative MRI scanners, increased product and acceptance due to improved warrantees and service plans by manufacturers are some of the driving factors for MRI systems.
Manufacturers of MRI scanners are providing extended post installation warranties along with repairing services and other service plans such as MRI system management, site planning, installation, and de-installation services for buyers. Industry leaders such as Siemens, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare provide Mobile MRI (which can be transported from one place to another) services through their certified mobile trailer manufacturers. Such facilities provided by manufacturers have led to increased product acceptance, which has contributed to market growth.
The active healthcare landscape in developing economies is anticipated to boost growth of the medical devices industry and the diagnostic imaging market. Over the past few years, governments in Asia Pacific are encouraging start-ups as well as MNCs to boost industrial growth across the region.
For example, the Government of India launched an initiative called ‘The Start-Up India’ in January 2016, which included US$ 1.5 billion funding for start-ups.
Medical devices are among the main segments of the healthcare industry, and governments are supporting the industry by setting up venture capital funds to support small and medium enterprises providing magnetic resonance imaging systems.
Company Profiles:
GE Healthcare
Royal Philips NV,
Siemens Healthineers
Neusoft Medical Systems
Aspect Imaging
Canon Medical Systems, Inc.,
Hitachi Medical Systems
Esaote S.p.A
Fonar Corporation
AllTech Medical Systems
Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2982
Key Takeaways from Market Study
By strength type 1.5T MRI systems hold a market share of 46.7%, and the segment is set to expand at a CAGR of around 6.4% through 2031.
By architecture type, open architecture holds 57.6% market share, and is expected to continue growing at a moderate rate over the forecast period.
By end user, hospitals hold the largest share of over 40%, and are expected to continue a similar trend throughout the forecast period.
By region, North America held the highest share in the global market in 2020, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.6%.
“Rising incidence of neurological disorders and increasing initiatives by healthcare governing bodies to promote MRI systems are expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.
Market Competition
There are a few major players in the global magnetic resonance imaging market, which is extremely competitive. In terms of share, the market is currently dominated by a few prominent players. Mid-size to smaller businesses, on the other hand, are expanding their market presence with technological improvements and high-quality service.
Product launches and approvals together with collaboration agreements have emerged as the key growth strategy adopted by some of the leading manufacturers of MRI systems. By adopting these strategies, key stakeholders are expanding their geographic footprints and strengthening their existing product portfolios.
GE Healthcare, in November 2020, received FDA approval for its SIGNA 7.0T MRI scanner. Primarily intended for neurological applications, the SIGNA 7.0 T can also be used for imagining of function and metabolism of joints that are not clearly visible in 3T scanners.
Siemens Healthineers, in October 2017, received U.S. FDA approval for Magnetom Terra, a 7T MRI system.
In January 2020, GE Healthcare and Affidea B.V. entered into technology partnership agreement (including six-year service contract). As per the agreement, GE Healthcare will mount more than 200 diagnostic imaging systems across Affidea’s network in Europe.
What Does the Report Cover?
Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the MRI systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2982
The research study is based on strength type (3T), architecture type (open and close), and end user (hospitals, academics & research institutes, ambulatory surgical centres, and diagnostic centres), across the seven key regions of the world.
Key Questions Answered in the MRI Systems Market Report
How is the MRI Systems Market expected to grow over the projected period?
What direction is the MRI Systems Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?
What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the MRI Systems Market in future?
What are the key market drivers in the MRI Systems Market?
What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for MRI Systems Market manufacturers?
What are the key developments and trends taking over the MRI Systems Market?
Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the MRI Systems Market?
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.
Best Research Reports For You-
Infrared Thermometer Market -
The global infrared thermometer market, and have predicted it to rise at a CAGR of 8%, and be valued at around US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2031.
Feminine Hygiene Product Market -
The global feminine hygiene products market was worth US$ 21.5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 17.5 Bn through 2031.
Lateral Flow Assays Market -
The global lateral flow assay market was valued at US$ 3.7 Bn in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.
Examination and Surgical Gloves Market -
The global examination and surgical gloves market is worth around US$ 6.7 Bn in 2021, and as per analysis by Persistence Market Research, it is expected to expand 2X by the end of the decade.
About Us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact Us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.