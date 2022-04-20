The Proteomics Market to show exponential settlement at a CAGR of 17% between 2019-2029
As per findings of (PMR), the global market for proteomics will witness stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2019-2029).
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2022 ) The Proteomics Market is meant to grow on a splendid note in the next decade. With technology creeping in, the time-consuming routine is being taken over by telehealth/e-Health records. Almost everything that was happening in person has been taken over by remote monitoring. This has helped in transcending the geographical barriers as well. These would be the trends concerning the Proteomics Market in the future.
Over the years, the proteomics market has created new opportunities in life science industries due to increasing usage of the technology in cancer drug development and personalized medicine. The global market for proteomics will witness stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Get Going With Sample Of Proteomics Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31378
With growth projected to showcase over 5X expansion in revenues, the global proteomics market remains buoyed by advancements in high-throughput technologies that are constantly being used to investigate proteomes. As proteomics are widely used in diagnostics, prognostics, and various other healthcare applications, there has been increasing demand for proteomic techniques in disease diagnostics and drug development.
Companies covered in Proteomics Market Report
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
GE Healthcare (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Caprion Proteomics Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Luminex Corporation (US)
Waters Corporation
Promega Corporation
Bruker Corporation
How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Proteomics Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31378
Key Takeaways of Proteomics Market Study
The reagents and kits segment under component is expected to contribute more than 30% of revenue share in the proteomics market.
In terms of technology, the protein fractionation systems segment is expected to grow twice its size by the end of 2029.
Leading proteomics service provider companies are collaborating with local proteomics service providers as well as research institutes to strengthen their market position.
North America is dominating the global proteomics market, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rapid increasing healthcare programs and industrialization in the region.
“Technological advancements in proteomic techniques and growing demand for proteomics research for drug development focusing on large-scale manufacturing of personalized medicine are bringing in new avenues for market development,” says a PMR analyst.
Potential Impact of COVID-19 on the Proteomics Market
The global outbreak of COVID-19 is indirectly affecting the proteomics market, as applications in pharmaceutical companies witness a downtrend. This is mainly due to hampered drug production and the preference of pharmaceutical companies toward the production of vital drugs that are needed now. On the other hand, the proteomics market will gain traction, as numerous proteomic labs across the U.S. and Europe are taking up the research of therapeutic methods for fighting the coronavirus, thus providing insights about the inclusion of proteomics in the vaccine for COVID-19. This factor is expected to partially subdue the shortcomings that the market will face in the foreseeable future, due to the pandemic.
Keeping A Tab On Key Players In The Proteomics Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Proteomics Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31378
Acquisitions and Partnerships – Key Strategies of Market Players
Key players in the proteomics market are focused on improving their product portfolios though the launch of new products. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc launched New-Generation Benchtop Mass Spectrometer Advances Quantitative Proteomics and Translational Research. Manufacturers are also working toward getting new products approved by regulatory bodies and launching them at the earliest. Various players in the proteomics market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc announced a collaboration with Biognosys for Advance Plasma Quantitation Methods in Proteomics.
What Does the Report Cover?
This report offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the proteomics market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of component (instruments, reagents and kits, core proteomics services, bioinformatics services, and quantitation services), technology (microarrays, X-Ray crystallography, spectroscopy, chromatography, protein fractionation systems, electrophoresis, and surface plasma resonance systems), application (drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and cancer research), and end user (contract research organizations (CROs), research & academic institutions, and pharma & biotech companies), across seven key regions.
Related Reports:
Thermal Ablation Devices Market - Global market for thermal ablation devices is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 8 Bn by the end of the period of 2017-2015 from a value of around US$ 4.7 Bn.
Pressure Guidewires Market - Global Pressure Guidewire market is projected to reach close to US$ 350 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period - check share, size, revenue, outlook & key players.
About Us: Persistence Market Research
Over the years, the proteomics market has created new opportunities in life science industries due to increasing usage of the technology in cancer drug development and personalized medicine. The global market for proteomics will witness stupendous expansion at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period (2019-2029).
Get Going With Sample Of Proteomics Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31378
With growth projected to showcase over 5X expansion in revenues, the global proteomics market remains buoyed by advancements in high-throughput technologies that are constantly being used to investigate proteomes. As proteomics are widely used in diagnostics, prognostics, and various other healthcare applications, there has been increasing demand for proteomic techniques in disease diagnostics and drug development.
Companies covered in Proteomics Market Report
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
GE Healthcare (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Caprion Proteomics Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Luminex Corporation (US)
Waters Corporation
Promega Corporation
Bruker Corporation
How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Proteomics Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31378
Key Takeaways of Proteomics Market Study
The reagents and kits segment under component is expected to contribute more than 30% of revenue share in the proteomics market.
In terms of technology, the protein fractionation systems segment is expected to grow twice its size by the end of 2029.
Leading proteomics service provider companies are collaborating with local proteomics service providers as well as research institutes to strengthen their market position.
North America is dominating the global proteomics market, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to rapid increasing healthcare programs and industrialization in the region.
“Technological advancements in proteomic techniques and growing demand for proteomics research for drug development focusing on large-scale manufacturing of personalized medicine are bringing in new avenues for market development,” says a PMR analyst.
Potential Impact of COVID-19 on the Proteomics Market
The global outbreak of COVID-19 is indirectly affecting the proteomics market, as applications in pharmaceutical companies witness a downtrend. This is mainly due to hampered drug production and the preference of pharmaceutical companies toward the production of vital drugs that are needed now. On the other hand, the proteomics market will gain traction, as numerous proteomic labs across the U.S. and Europe are taking up the research of therapeutic methods for fighting the coronavirus, thus providing insights about the inclusion of proteomics in the vaccine for COVID-19. This factor is expected to partially subdue the shortcomings that the market will face in the foreseeable future, due to the pandemic.
Keeping A Tab On Key Players In The Proteomics Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Proteomics Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31378
Acquisitions and Partnerships – Key Strategies of Market Players
Key players in the proteomics market are focused on improving their product portfolios though the launch of new products. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc launched New-Generation Benchtop Mass Spectrometer Advances Quantitative Proteomics and Translational Research. Manufacturers are also working toward getting new products approved by regulatory bodies and launching them at the earliest. Various players in the proteomics market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc announced a collaboration with Biognosys for Advance Plasma Quantitation Methods in Proteomics.
What Does the Report Cover?
This report offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the proteomics market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of component (instruments, reagents and kits, core proteomics services, bioinformatics services, and quantitation services), technology (microarrays, X-Ray crystallography, spectroscopy, chromatography, protein fractionation systems, electrophoresis, and surface plasma resonance systems), application (drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and cancer research), and end user (contract research organizations (CROs), research & academic institutions, and pharma & biotech companies), across seven key regions.
Related Reports:
Thermal Ablation Devices Market - Global market for thermal ablation devices is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 8 Bn by the end of the period of 2017-2015 from a value of around US$ 4.7 Bn.
Pressure Guidewires Market - Global Pressure Guidewire market is projected to reach close to US$ 350 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period - check share, size, revenue, outlook & key players.
About Us: Persistence Market Research
Contact Information:
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Persistence Market Research
Atul Singh
Tel: +1-646-568-7751
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.