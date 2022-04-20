Human Platelet Lysate Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2031
Human Platelet Lysate Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. at a CAGR of 4%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.
Rising funding for research & development activities, increasing number of research centers, and growing partnerships between research centers, biotechnology companies, and academic institutes for basic research are the prominent driving factors for the growth of the human platelet lysate market.
Also, increasing demand for animal-free serum media is a key catalyzer for the growth of the human platelet lysate market. Human platelet lysates, a growth supplement for in-vitro cell culture, are a suitable alternative to fetal bovine serum, and expected to find application in various therapeutics. The global human platelet lysate market is set to progress at a decent CAGR of around 4% over the period of 2019 to 2031.
Company Profiles:
Merck KGaA
Compass Biomedical Inc.
Macopharma SA
Mill Creek Life Sciences Llc.
Stemcell Technologies Inc.
Zen-Bio, Inc.
Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl.
Life Science Group Limited (Life Science Production)
Trinova Biochem Gmbh
Key Takeaways from Human Platelet Lysate Market Study
Heparin-free platelet lysates and human platelet lysates with heparin are expected to hold almost equal revenue shares in the human platelet lysate market.
Clinical application of human platelet lysates is expected to gain traction significantly, and hold 90% revenue share in the human platelet lysate market.
Increasing research & development activities and presence of well-established research institutes are contributing to the dominance of North America in the global human platelet lysate market.
Academic and research institutes are expected to account for approximately 65% share of the human platelet lysate market.
“Manufacturers can focus on developing countries such as India that offer significant gains in terms of revenue, through the sale of human platelet lysates at an economical cost,” says a PMR analyst.
Increase in Life Science Research Funding
Various government, private, and commercial organizations are focused on increasing research & development activities for continuous innovation in the field of life sciences. These organizations provide funds for ongoing research projects and pipeline products. In 2013, around 59% of total research & development expenditure in the U.S. was from federal funding agencies. In 2016, the National Institute of Health reported investments of nearly US$ 1.4 Bn toward stem cell research in the field of cell biology and electrical engineering.
