Premier Diamond Group Looks at the Origin and Value of Black Diamonds
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2022 ) Ontario, Canada -- Mystery remains on the origin of natural black diamonds, since no one has clearly established how they formed. Their mystic continue to keep experts in awe and speculations. Some experts, however, believe that the first natural black diamonds called “carbonados” were first found in Brazil and in Central African Republic. Others say black diamonds date back to 3.8 billion years ago, during this period both countries were part of the supercontinent called Rodinia.
So how did these carbonados formed during these ancient times? Some experts say that black diamonds were formed through impacts of meteorites or powerful stellar explosions called the supernovas. Their impacts would have rendered them hard with crystallized carbon that have polycrystalline porous inclusions.
Some natural black diamonds are also the result of graphite inclusions: flaws that are pitch black. If there are enough of these inclusions, they make the whole crystal black, reports With Clarity. On the other hand, Harry Baker of Live Sciences explains that “black diamonds have high densities of opaque mineral inclusions, particularly graphite — a dark gray form of carbon with a hexagonal structure.”
There is a concession, however, that black diamonds are colorless and have so many inclusions that make the diamond, well, black. Not all back diamonds are naturally black. Factory treated black diamonds are painted, and some of them are colored through irradiation or heat treatment according to Naturally Colored.
When it comes to the value, not all black diamonds are the same. Factory treated are priced as low as $100 to $200 per carat. Natural colored black diamonds with so many inclusions are difficult to find – they are rare. Pricing GIA certified natural black diamonds, for example, range from approximately $2,500 to $3,000 per carat. However, the Enigma, the largest black diamond at 555.55 carats is expected to fetch over $6 million USD at Sotheby’s auction in London in this February.
As an investor, the choice to purchase a black diamond really depends on one’s objective and strategy. Like with any investment, it is the responsibility for the investor to seek expert advice or do some due diligence. There are vast resources on gray diamonds available to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd, Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalf, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
