Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2027 | Renub.com
The global lung cancer diagnostics industry compared to 2020 as the pandemic started spreading at a rapid pace in H1 of 2021.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2022 ) According to Renub Research report titled “Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Size, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis” the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Size was USD 2.3 Billion in 2021. Lung cancer is the most typical cause of cancer-related mortality across the world. Smoking stays the predominant risk factor for lung cancer. Lung cancers are categorized histological into small and non–small cell lung cancers. The most common manifestation of lung cancer is dyspnea, cough, hemoptysis, and systemic symptoms such as weight loss and anorexia. These categories are used for treatment decisions and confining prognosis. The diagnostic evaluation of patients with presumed lung cancer includes tissue diagnosis; a complete staging work-up, including evaluation of metastases; and a functional patient evaluation.
Some Key Trends in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market:
• As per WHO (World Health Organisation), in 2020, lungs cancer is the most frequently diagnosed (11.6% of all cases), followed by female breast (11.6%) and colorectal cancers (10.2%).
• Globally, the adoption of advanced multimodal diagnostic approaches heavily influences lung cancer diagnosis. For instance, liquid biopsy and breath analysis developments are the most promising and advanced technologies for detecting biomarkers associated with lung cancer.
• AI and Wearable devices are two niche areas that require development and standardization for commercialization. The upcoming technology based on nano-systems includes robots, fibers, and particles for sensitive detection of lung cancer.
• Soon, nanotechnology-based theranostics, aptamers, and MIPs will occur in the early-stage diagnosis of lung cancer. These trends boost the demand for lung cancer diagnostics attributed to their laid-back usage and comparatively reduced cost.
For Lung Cancer Diagnosis Imaging Tests are the Primary Screening Techniques
Over the years, test types such as Imaging Test, Biopsy, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Test, and Others have become suitably placed diagnostic in lung cancer. The imaging tests segment was recognized as the most significant test segment due to the high usage rates of various imaging techniques, including CT scan MRI and X-ray, as the primary screening techniques used for lung cancer diagnosis. Imaging tests perform as the initial screening tool for lung cancer diagnosis and are helpful throughout the treatment period. Further, molecular tests about lung cancer facilitate personalized treatments. These tests are utilized to identify genes, specific proteins, and other tumor-specific factors known as mutations, including ALK, EGFR, BRAF, ROS1, HER2, and RET.
Worldwide Lung Cancer Diagnostics Industry will grow with a CAGR of 7.75% from 2021-2027
Besides, the lung cancer diagnostic market is segmented into Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics and Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics. Small cell lung cancer spreads quickly in the body, making detecting this cancer at an early-stage difficult. However, people with non-small cell lung cancer can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of these treatments. Various subtypes of NSCLC include Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma, and other less frequent NSCLCs.
Along with this, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Research institutes remain the most lucrative end-users of lung cancer diagnostics in the global market. There is a massive demand for lung cancer diagnostic in hospitals & clinics due to the rising number of patients visiting hospitals, the increasing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and cumulative awareness regarding early diagnosis.
Worldwide Rising Prevalence of Lungs Cancer in 2021:
• As per the American Cancer Society’s for lung cancer in the United States, 235,760 new cases of lung cancer (116,660 in women and 119,100 in men) and 131,880 deaths from lung cancer (62,470 in women and 69,410 in men)
• As per Japanese times, 130,000 people in Japan contract lung cancer every year.
• According to LuCE, more than 310,000 adults all over Europe were diagnosed with lung cancer.
COVID-19 Impact:
With the outbreak of the COVID-19, the lung cancer diagnostic market has had a significant setback in terms of growth. As the COVID-19 cases grew, the healthcare system turned its focus in curbing the disease, resulting in the delay of diagnosis and treatment of other chronic conditions like cancer. Thus, the pandemic scenario harms the lung cancer diagnostics industry.
Competitive Landscape:
Prominent players such as Illumina, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, QIAGEN N.V., and Roche Holding AG embrace innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics and technological advances for cancer screening mergers and acquisitions.
Market Summary:
Diagnosis Test Type – Our Report covered by Diagnosis Test Type in the 5 viewpoints (Imaging Test, Biopsy, Sputum Cytology, Molecular Test and Others)
Lung Cancer Type – Renub Research Report covers by Lung Cancer Type in the 2 viewpoints (Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics and Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics)
Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics – This Report covers by Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics into 4 viewpoints (Adenocarcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Large cell carcinoma and others and not otherwise specified)
End-User – We have covered Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-User in the 4 viewpoints (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institute and Others)
Region- This Report covers Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market breakup by 4 Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World)
All the major players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints (Overview, Recent Development, and Revenue Analysis) Illumina, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, QIAGEN N.V. and Roche Holding AG
