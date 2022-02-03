Global Orthodontics Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027 | Renub.com
The global orthodontics market is categorized into Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Archwires, in which Brackets market dominate the Orthodontics market worldwide.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2022 ) The latest report by Renub Research titled “Orthodontics Market Size, Share, Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis” the Global Orthodontics Market will be USD 7.75 Billion by 2027. Orthodontic treatment is essential for oral health and improves general appearance. Orthodontic treatment is regarding more than a beautiful smile; it concerns the correction of a bad bite, repositions misaligned jaws, reducing overcrowding, and straightening crooked teeth, maximizing overall oral health. Orthodontics is a dental pursuit that focuses on improving dent facial appearance. As the importance of securing good dental hygiene and oral health is becoming recognized, the market for orthodontic procedures is growing significantly.
Likewise, the rising prevalence of dental malocclusions worldwide is one of the primary reasons for the orthodontics market growth. Dental malocclusion is characterized as morphological variations that may not be associated with other diseases and pathological conditions. According to World Health Organization (WHO), malocclusion is the third most widespread dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease. Furthermore, a rise in awareness towards oral hygiene & dental aesthetics and a surge in dental tourism drive the orthodontic market growth.
Nevertheless, orthodontics is a specialized branch of dentistry that applies unique products such as anchorage appliances, brackets, ligatures, and archwires. Consequently, the rise in the global prevalence of orthodontic problems such as crossbite, overcrowding, diastema, and influx demand for brackets has increased tremendously. Orthodontic brackets are made with several material types such as ceramic, metals, plastic or combination materials. These are used for dental correction and improving overall dental health, such as misaligned teeth.
Orthodontics Market is attributed to the Expanding Application of Orthodontic Instruments and Consumables in Children and Adults
Based on age group, the orthodontics market is segmented into children, teenagers, and adults. According to WHO, in 2020, about 530 million children aged 2-6 years have suffered from dental caries which need orthodontics product treatment. Orthodontic treatment helps children enhance bite and chew and adds to improved speech.
Moreover, the adult primarily opts for orthodontic treatment because of the dual benefits of an improved smile and oral health; most adult patients opt for clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces. Self-esteem & self-confidence improve owing to the placement of teeth and facial structure in proportion to orthodontic treatment.
United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom & Hungry are some of the Prominent Orthodontics Market
The dental industry in North America has been witnessing a promising rise in the trade activities of consumables, supplies, and dental materials, which is proposed to reflect substantially on the growth of the orthodontics industry. Adopting technologically advanced tools such as oral scanners serving in orthodontic treatment and increasing investment by startup dental supplies will surge the orthodontics industry in North America.
Moreover, the rapid uptake of dental services, especially in the U.K., Germany, and France, and the increase in the product of orthodontists are expanding the orthodontics market in Europe. In addition, Dental tourism has been a booming sector in the healthcare industry, owing to the quality dental services and cost-effectiveness. Hungary is deemed the dental tourism capital in Western Europe, encouraging the orthodontics market.
Key Players Operating in Global Orthodontics Industry:
The orthodontic market is highly fragmented because of the presence of global players. The major players in the market consolidated with 3M Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Inc., and Institut Straumann AG. These key players have focused on product innovation to augment their sales probabilities.
COVID-19 Impact on Orthodontics Industry:
Covid-19 has become an intimidation to the entire world’s economy and has negatively affected all markets, including the orthodontics industry. A lack of skilled professionals due to medical workers being shifted to the covid-19 frontlines also negatively impacts the market. Various prominent medical device manufacturers are focused on developing equipment needed to treat coronavirus cures, posing a challenge to the global digital orthodontics industry.
Market Summary:
Type – We have covered Market breakup by 4 viewpoints by-type (Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Archwires)
Age-Group – Renub Research Report covers by Age-Group in the 2 viewpoints (Children & Teenagers and Adults)
Region – Our Report covered Market breakup by 5 Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific’s, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)
All the major players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints (Overview, Recent Development, and Revenue Analysis) 3M Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona , Align Technology, Inc., Institut Straumann AG
