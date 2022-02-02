Outskirts Press announces The Purpose, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / romance / suspense book from Hendersonville, NC author Lorna Paige.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2022 ) Michele Bower had it all, a loving husband, two children, a family pet and a cozy little home in North Carolina. She had been suffering from chronic sinus infections for a while. The beach had been the only real relief she could find. The mall she was working for had locations all up and down the east coast. Searching their website, she found a job that she qualified for in West Palm Beach, Florida. Just for fun she decided to apply and she lands the job. It was like a dream come true. She loved the beach and she wanted more than anything to fulfill this dream. The ocean had been so peaceful to her since she was a little girl. She grew up loving the ocean more and more. She found the peace in the crashing of the waves and the beauty of it all. But the decision she makes, changes her whole life. The Journey it leads her on and the Danger she faces was not expected. She meets up with a guy named Buddy Jackson. Will he be able to protect her and her family from what they are about to face? Then Fate throws something her way that will change her life even more. Will she be able to overcome all this and still have that same love for the beach? Even more important will her family survive through this and remain unchanged.
Deftly constructed at 274 pages, The Purpose is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / romance / suspense category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, The Purpose meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $17.95.
Additionally, The Purpose can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977228925 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $17.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/thepurpose
About the Author
A lifetime of trips to the ocean and my own love for the beach inspired me to write my first novel about the coast and a second book to the same story will be coming out next. Using family members to inspire some of the characters makes it all seem real. Not only getting to publish my first novel in 2020 but my first grandchild was born as well. A granddaughter name (Bea). I reside in Hendersonville, North Carolina with my husband and our boxer (Deno).
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttps://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
