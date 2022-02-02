Outskirts Press announces Whistling To Cairo, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / romance / general book from Glendale, WI author Obie Yadgar.
February 01, 2022. Denver, CO and Glendale, WI - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Whistling To CairoN/A by Obie Yadgar, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6.14 x 9.21 black & white paperback in the fiction / romance / general category
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2022 ) Concert pianist Frederick Priestley struggles to come to terms with the tragic death of his parents when he was 10. Complicating Freddy’s life are his first love, the widowed Margo, and his wife, the fiery French actress Gabrielle. When each tries to pull him into her grip, Freddy is pushed to near breaking point.
Deftly constructed at 173 pages, Whistling To Cairo is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / romance / general category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Whistling To Cairo meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $16.95.
Additionally, Whistling To Cairo can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977249166 Format: 6.14 x 9.21 Black & White Paperback SRP: $16.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/WhistlingtoCairo
About the Author
The young Obie Yadgar would often observe his great-uncle, the renowned Assyrian writer and historian Benyamin Arsanis, bent over his desk, fountain pen in hand, always writing. Years later, following a tour of duty in Vietnam as a U.S. Army combat correspondent, Obie worked as a freelance writer and radio broadcaster. Obie continues to write, like his uncle, bent over his desk, fountain pen in hand. Whistling to Cairo is Obie’s second novel. Other works by Obie Yadgar include: Fiction, Will’s Music; Non-fiction, Obie’s Opus.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttps://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Deftly constructed at 173 pages, Whistling To Cairo is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / romance / general category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Whistling To Cairo meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $16.95.
Additionally, Whistling To Cairo can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977249166 Format: 6.14 x 9.21 Black & White Paperback SRP: $16.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/WhistlingtoCairo
About the Author
The young Obie Yadgar would often observe his great-uncle, the renowned Assyrian writer and historian Benyamin Arsanis, bent over his desk, fountain pen in hand, always writing. Years later, following a tour of duty in Vietnam as a U.S. Army combat correspondent, Obie worked as a freelance writer and radio broadcaster. Obie continues to write, like his uncle, bent over his desk, fountain pen in hand. Whistling to Cairo is Obie’s second novel. Other works by Obie Yadgar include: Fiction, Will’s Music; Non-fiction, Obie’s Opus.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134 <||>rnhttps://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.