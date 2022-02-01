Urology Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2026
Increase in Geriatric Population Is Projected to Drive Urological Devices Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2022 ) The Urology Devices market size is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Urology Devices are used for the diagnostics and treatment of diseases affecting the urinary systems and the male reproductive system such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Prostate Cancer. Advancement in medical technology has led to the use of minimally invasive urological treatment techniques such as robotic surgery, laparoscopy, and laser-assisted surgeries. Urodynamic systems (UDS), Ultrasounds, and Bladder Scanners are some of the devices used by the urology department for diagnostic purposes. The global increase in disposable income and R&D in Urological Devices by key market players is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations imposed in the Urology Devices Industry are anticipated to challenge market growth.
Urological Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type
Based on Product Type, the Urological Devices Market is segmented into Dialysis Equipment, Urinary Stone Treatment Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices, Urodynamic Systems, Ultrasound & Other Scanners, and Others. The Endoscopy Devices segment is anticipated to have the largest share of the market in 2020 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the variety of applications Endoscopes can be used for such as identifying urinary tract infection, polyps, Stones, Inflammations, Narrowed Urethra, and Cancers. Apart from diagnostics, endoscopes can also be used for performing surgical procedures like polyp removal and stent insertion. The Dialysis Equipment market is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 5.1% owing to the global increase in kidney disorders. A dialysis machine helps in the blood purification process when kidneys are no longer functioning normally.
Urological Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Disease
The Urology Devices Market based on Disease can be further segmented Kidney Disease, Prostate Cancer, Urological Cancer, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, and Others. The Kidney Diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Kidney Diseases can include cancers, cysts, stones, and infections. The Urology Devices help medical professionals diagnose and treat such diseases. The rise in kidney diseases can be attributed to the global increase in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. This growth in lifestyle illnesses is owing to the high obesity rates in developed and major developing countries. In fact, diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease as 1 out of every 3 adults with kidney disease have diabetes. Prostate Cancer is also anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period owing to the growth in the geriatric population as Prostate Cancer is predominantly diagnosed during old age. Therefore, the global demand for early diagnostics and treatment of such conditions is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.
Urological Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
The Urology Devices Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Urology Devices market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 31% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, high patient awareness levels, and growing geriatric population in the region. Moreover, the presence of key industry players such as General Electric, Abbott, BD, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Services in the region ensures lower costs and more options for customers. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth owing to the increase in disposable income and growth in public healthcare funding in major emerging economies like China and India.
Urological Devices Market Drivers
Increase in Geriatric Population is Projected to Drive Market Growth
There were around 727 million persons over the age of 65 in 2020 and constituted 9.3% of the overall population. The geriatric population is predicted to reach 16% by 2050. This is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period as the geriatric population is more prone to Urology diseases such as kidney stones, prostate cancer, and kidney failure. For instance, around 12.5% of the male population is anticipated to be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, of which 60% cases will occur after the age of 65.
Rise in Lifestyle disorders is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand
Owing to the growth in global disposable income and urbanization, more people are following a sedentary lifestyle. This is causing an increase in lifestyle diseases such as obesity, hypertension, cancers, and diabetes. Around 39% of the global adult population is overweight and 9.8% suffer from diabetes. Furthermore, 26% of the population suffers from hypertension and this is projected to reach 29% by 2025. High blood pressure causes the blood vessels in the kidney to narrow and weaken, eventually leading to kidney failure if left untreated. High blood sugar results in the damage of the kidney filtration units called glomeruli which causes organ failure. Therefore, these lifestyle illnesses are causing a growth in Urology patients and thereby, drive the market.
Urology Devices Market Challenges
The High Cost of Urology Devices is Anticipated to Hamper Market Growth
The high cost of some of the equipment necessary for treatment and diagnostics in the Urology department is a major challenge to the demand. Its effect is more prominent in developing regions as their hospitals and clinics do not have the financial capacity to purchase state-of-the-art equipment such as robotic surgery systems and MRI scanners necessary for diagnosing and treatment of prostate cancer. The cost of an MRI scanner can reach up to $1.2 million while robotic systems such as the Da Vinci by Intuitive Surgical cost around $2 million. Moreover, their high costs result in higher treatment prices for patients, which further decreases demand as many may not be able to afford them.
Covid-19 Pandemic and Subsequent Restrictions is Projected to Limit Growth Opportunities
The rapid spread of the Covid-19 virus and the increased cases of hospitalizations have led to hospitals diverting funds and manpower from other departments including Urology. The low priority given to the department may lead to postponement or cancellation of planned orders for Urology Devices. This is projected to restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, the fear of contracting the virus from hospitals has resulted in the cancellation of appointments by patients to the Urology Department.
Urology Devices Market Industry Outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Urology Devices Market. The top 10 companies in of the industry are-
Medtronic
Siemens
Abbott
General Electric
BD
Stryker
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
Cardinal Health
Intuitive Surgical
Olympus Corporation
Partnerships/Product Launches:
In May 2021, BD announced the U.S. launch of a Urine Culture Application for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system that can transform the way microbiology labs approach urine culture analysis through the use of AI.
In February 2020, Medtronic acquired a British surgical AI company called Digital Surgery which develops digital surgical tools, in order to expand their Minimally Invasive Therapies segment.
