Betaine Market Size Forecast to Reach $875 Million by 2026
High Demand for Glycine Betaine in Agriculture Driving the Growth of Betaine Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 01, 2022 ) Betaine market size is forecast to reach US$875 Million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.75% during 2021-2026. Betaine signifies to an organic nitrogenous compound that is used up for blocking the build-up of amino acid in blood vessels. It is naturally found in microorganisms, plants and animals, including seafood, wheat, spinach and sugar beets, and can be chemically synthesized using chemical agents and intermediates. Trimethylglycine (TMG) is an amino acid derivative that occurs in plants. It was the first betaine discovered, originally it was simply called betaine. It is used to treat homocystinuria and can be used as a stomach acidifier. The market of Betaine is growing as the demands are rising in animal feed, detergent and personal care industries. The betaine market is dominated by North America in terms of revenue. The major factor responsible for potential development of this market in North America is increasing awareness for nutritional benefits of betaine.
COVID-19 Impact
As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world. The Betaine market was negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Owing to the scenario, several countries went into lockdown which affected various industries such as food, beverage, and dietary supplements, personal care, detergents, and others due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. However, the condition is expected to recover, thereby restoring the growth trajectory of the Betaine market over the forecast period.
Betaine Market Segment Analysis - By Form
Betaine Anhydrous held the largest share of 36% in the Betaine Market in 2020. Betaine anhydrous is a chemical that appears naturally in the body. It can also be established in foods such as beets, spinach, cereals, seafood, and wine. Betaine anhydrous is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medication of high urine levels of a chemical called homocysteine (homocystinuria) in people with certain inherited disorders.
Betaine Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Synthetic Betaine held the largest share of 42% in the Betaine Market in 2020. There is a rush in demand for the synthetic betaine, which is used in personal care product, owing to its properties like water retention as well as moisturizing properties. Betaine is further utilized as a surfactant mainly in the cosmetic industry for its water holding capacity. Nowadays, betaine is quite available as betaine hydrochloride form used for synthetic products in several applications. The key source from where betaine anhydrate extracted is sugar beet. Betaine is also an important ingredient for the broiler farming for broiler nutrition. Such escalating demands in cosmetics along with agriculture sectors will have positive impact on betaine market in the forecast period.
Betaine Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Dietary Supplements dominates the Betaine Market growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Betaine supplementation may be beneficial in altering how the body processes and partitions nutrients, resulting in quicker fat burning abilities and fat loss, without breaking down muscle tissue or losing muscle mass. Betaine supplementation may enhance reductions in fat mass. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination, about 49.1% of U.S. adults tried to lose weight in 2018 in which 56.4% are women and 41.7% are men. With the high dependency of the population on junk and ready-to-eat food products has also led to increased obesity issues among the population. This, in turn, has increased awareness of calorie reduction, weight loss, and the importance of protein intake. It is certain that the demands for Betaine in supplements market is growing eventually and have a positive impact on the betaine market.
Betaine Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
Cosmetics and Personal Care dominates the Betaine Market growing at a CAGR of 6.54% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cocamidopropyl betaine is used as a foam booster in shampoos. It is a medium-strength surfactant also used in bath products like hand soaps. It is also used in cosmetics as an emulsifying agent and thickener, and to reduce irritation purely ionic surfactants would cause. For instance, in 2021 P2 Science, has launched CitroVisc 10K, a third product in the bioderived and patented CitroVisc line of high-performance cosmetics fluids. CitroVisc imparts emollience and reduces tackiness on both skin and hair. And on the other hand, Ashland launched Styleze CSP, a nature-derived styling polymer that delivers strong hold, humidity resistance and high stiffness. Based on cassia seeds, Styleze CSP leaves low to no residue on the hair versus other natural styling polymers. And in 2018, L’Oréal, a global brand reports skincare to be 40% of the beauty market, but makes up nearly 60% of the worldwide cosmetics market growth.The constant development and launches especially in skincare and haircare sections of personal care will enhance the growth of betaine market.
Betaine Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America region held the largest share in the Betaine Market in 2020 up to 31% followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. North America dominated the market across the world, owing to high demand from industrial, personal care products, and food, beverage, and dietary supplements in the region. With the number of industrial developments such as California High Speed Rail Construction Project worth US$ 77 billion, Hudson Yards, New York worth US$ 20 billion, and others. On the other hand, top cosmetics and personal care companies are based in US, for like, Estée Lauder which recently in 2021 has invested in Deciem Beauty Group approximately $1 billion to take a 76% majority stake in the cult skincare brand and establish terms for full ownership. And then in 2018, L’Oréal, a global brand reports skincare to be 40% of the beauty market, but makes up nearly 60% of worldwide cosmetics market growth. Such rapid developments and growth in the industrial and personal care sector will certainly enhance the growth of the betaine market.
Betaine Market Drivers
High Demand for Glycine Betaine in Agriculture
Glycine betaine is an amphoteric compound that is electrically neutral over a wide range of physiological pH values. It is extremely soluble in water and not merely a non-toxic, cellular osmolyte that raises intracellular osmolarity when a cell is exposed to stress-induced hyperosmotic conditions. For instance, EZ-Gro Betaine is an osmo-protective agent intended for use in home garden, greenhouse and field. Its active ingredient, glycine betaine, is a natural compound that functions to protect plants from abiotic stress. Conditions like drought, heat, cold, and salt stress cause dehydration and can have a severe impact on crop yield. Glycine betaine is a quaternary ammonium compound that occurs naturally in many different organisms. In plants, betaine is involved in osmoregulation and water balance, it can be found in high levels in plants resistant to extreme environments. The constant developments towards the agriculture field with impact the growth rate of Betaine market.
Betaine Market Challenges
Betaine hydrochloride can increase stomach acid
Betaine hydrochloride used to be included in over-the-counter (OTC) products as a stomach acidifier and digestive aid but a federal law that went into effect in 1993 banned betaine hydrochloride from use in OTC products because there wasn't enough evidence to classify it generally recognized as safe and effective. Betaine anhydrous can cause some side effects that include nausea, stomach upset, and diarrhea, as well as body odor. Cholesterol levels sometimes go up. And the setbacks can hinder the escalating demand rate of Betaine Market.
Cocamidopropyl Betaine can cause Dermatitis
Direct contact with cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) can cause contact dermatitis symptoms which can last anywhere from a few days to one month after discontinuing use. The symptoms may include itching, redness, tightness, blisters and sores. Also, eye irritation has been linked to facial cleansers and makeup removers containing CAPB. With the increase in the concern of skin and hair products, such limitations may hinder the growth rate of the Betaine market in the forecast period.
Betaine Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Betaine Market. Major players in the Betaine Market are BASF SE, Amino GmbH, Solvay, DuPont, Lubrizol, American Crystal Sugar Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Nutreco N.V., KAO Corp., Stepan Company, and Sunwin Chemicals.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In October 2020, AGRANA launched production of crystalline betaine at US$ 47.4 million Plant in Tullin. It is the World’s third production facility for crystalline betaine set up under a joint venture between AGRANA and The Amalgamated Sugar Company (USA).
