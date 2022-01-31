BSEE selects Radiant Digital as a training development vendor
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2022 ) Washington, DC -- Radiant Digital (Radiant) was awarded the NOTC Training and Learning Curriculum Development Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
BSEE selected Radiant as a training development vendor to enhance the capabilities of its compliance professionals. BSEE sought a firm experienced in developing curriculum for inspection, maintenance, and operations personnel in facilities where the consequences of unplanned incidences can have a severe impact on the health and safety of workers, on the well-being of surrounding communities, and the environment. It also required a firm with the experience to bring contemporary approaches to its learning programs, including mobile and extended reality (XR) applications.
“We’re excited to have been selected by BSEE to help them improve and expand the learning opportunities for their employees,” said Erik Fullerton, Radiant’s Director, Learning and Organizational Change. “BSEE’s mission is a critical one, and Radiant is proud to play a part in helping them maintain the safety of workers and protect our coastal environment.”
Radiant’s extensive experience designing learning interventions for companies involved in industrial applications requiring a high emphasis on safety makes them a perfect partner for BSEE as it seeks to maintain the highest level of safety at US offshore energy exploration and production facilities. Radiant’s breadth of services, such as user experience design, application design and development, and multimedia design, form an excellent complement to the instructional systems design from which future products will spring.
“Radiant has been helping oil and gas firms train their employees to inspect, maintain, and operate their facilities for over a decade,” Fullerton continued, “and we’re looking forward to bringing that experience to bear on BSSE’s unique challenges.”
About Radiant
Radiant is a value-driven organization focused on outcomes while delivering advanced and innovative solutions across the digital enterprise. Radiant provides digital transformation and digital experiences aligned to support their client’s needs to be more operationally efficient, more competitive through insight into their customers, and have a motivated and knowledgeable workforce.
To learn more, please visit Radiant’s website: https://radiant.digital/
or
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiant-digital-solutions
About BSEE
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), located within the Department of Interior (DOI), has a requirement to produce training and multimedia products for its National Offshore Training Center (NOTC) program. BSEE’s mandate is regulating, monitoring, and inspection of energy production operations on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). The BSEE compliance personnel currently consist of approximately 400 professionals.
To learn more, please visit BSEE’s website: https://www.bsee.gov/
or
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bureau-of-safety-and-environmental-enforcement/
