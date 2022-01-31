Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Size Forecast to Reach $5.24 Billion by 2026
Rising Use of Synthesized Flavors Driving the Growth of Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2022 ) Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market size is forecast to reach US$5.24 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. Pyrazine and a variety of alkyl pyrazines are flavor and aroma compounds found in baked and roasted goods and used as a flavor, acetyl propionyl is a diketone, a molecule close to diacetyl, used to bring creamy, woody, buttered or nutty notes in aromas. cyclohexylmethyl (pyrazine) has a nutty odor and is widely used in Fragrances.Acetyl Pyrazine flavor is a very interesting additive to give a toasted taste to the liquid. A few drops are enough to improve tobacco, dessert, chocolate or hazelnut recipes.It is also used in Fragrance, Aromatic, Perfumery, Cosmetics, Soap Detergent and incense sticks Industry. Methoxypyrazines are grape-derived compounds that contribute vegetative/herbaceous aroma to Sauvignon blanc, Semillon and Cabernet Sauvignon .The market is forecasted to grow due to the growth of food and flavoring industry and latest snacking trends due to changed lifestyle habits of people majorly in Urban and sub-urban areas globally.
COVID-19 Impact
Due to the COVID-19, most of the manufacturing plants of flavor and fragrance were shut down, which declined the production as well as consumption of raw materials. Also, due to disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line staff, OEMs have been forced to function at zero or partial capacity, resulting in lower demand and consumption for packaged snacking goods, consumer goods and others. The pandemic’s initial impacts on food and flavor preferences are beginning to emerge. The manufacturing plants have gradually started operating with minimum work force with adoption of Covid-19 appropriate behaviours. Rising demand for processed food and increasing adoption of natural and organic ingredient sustained the food additive market, even during the pandemic. The food additive and flavoring industry will gradually gain its demand will small economic disruption and thus recover Acetyl-I- Pyrazines Market.
Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Segment Analysis – By Application
Food Additive segment held the largest share in the AcetyI-I-Parazynes market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026. Pyrazines, together with related chemicals such as pyridines, can be characterized by odor as predominantly roasted, peanut or popcorn. The chemical with a roasted note is trimethyl pyrazine.2,3-Dimethyl pyrazine is a chemical with a peanut character, and 2-acetyl pyridine is the best representative of the popcorn note. Most finished flavor categories require a combination of these three profile characters, in differing proportions. Roasted notes dominate chocolate flavors, peanut notes dominate nut flavors and, unsurprisingly, popcorn notes are dominant in popcorn flavors.2-acetylpyrazine is a component of the folates (vitamin B compounds) and of the isoalloxazine ring nucleus of flavins. Numerous pyrazine derivatives such as pyrazine polycyclic compounds, alkyl, alicyclic, and alkylaryl-substituted compounds, derivatives containing oxygenated functional groups and thio-functional groups in the side-chains are used in biological, drug, flavoring and perfumery industry.
Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America region held the largest share in the AcetyI-I-Parazynes market in 2020 up to 43%, owing to the accelerating Processed and Packaged goods demand in the region. According to United States Census, Americans consume some 15 billion quarts of popcorn, that’s 47 quarts per man, woman, and child. According to US Department of Agriculture, Over the past five years, U.S. snack food and confectionery exports to the CAFTA-DR countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic) have grown nearly 15 percent, from $148.5 million in 2015 to $170.2 million in 2019, with wheat and corn-based snacks, cookies, and frozen pastries performing particularly well. In Panama, total U.S. snack and confectionery exports have remained steady over past five years, totaling $60.5 million in 2019, with sales of corn chips, nuts, and sugar confectionery all experiencing multi-million-dollar growth. Expansion of urban areas and reduction in poverty will drive demand for snack food and confectionery products in the region. Thus it is projected that the growing snacking market will drive the use of Acetyl-I-Parazynes and hence grow the market in the forecast period.
Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Drivers
Changing Lifestyle habits and growing confectionery market:
According to the Specialty Food Association’s annual State of the Specialty Food Industry research, 2019-2020 edition, everyday snacking appeals to close to half (47%) of consumers. The top three specialty snack categories account for 48% of total snack sales. Specialty food sales hit $158.4 billion in 2019.Specialty chocolate and other confectionery is a $2.5 billion category and grew 14%; and specialty yogurt and kefir has $2.2 billion in retail sales and grew 8.5%. Specialty jerky and meat snacks, though a small category at $307 million in sales, grew 26% in 2019. Snack foods are growing because they encompass many overarching trends like convenience. Snacking has been on the rise for the past few years – it’s grown to be an 89 billion dollar industry, but the trends we’ve seen and I think will continue to grow are around health
Rising use of synthesized Flavors
Due to the high cost or unavailability of natural flavor extracts, most commercial flavorants are nature-identical, which means that they are the chemical equivalent of natural flavors but chemically synthesized rather than being extracted from the source materials. Identification of nature-identical flavorants of pleasant nutty and roasty aroma characteristics.2,3-diethyl-5- methyl pyrazine and 2-ethyl-3,5-dimethylpyrazine had the highest odor-active values among the 13 pyrazines quantified in commercial peanut butter, cocoa powder, and instant coffee. The use of chemically synthesized flavorants will aid to the growth of Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market.
Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Challenges
Dangerous Side effects of Food Additives :
Food additives and flavors can be a source of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis and asthma. Hypersensitivity reactions to certain foods are appearing more often than ever, particularly in children, and there is a need for further exploration of the possible links between allergic reactions and food colorings and flavorings. Other than that, artificial flavoring has been shown to have a wide variety of side effects ranging from headaches, fatigue, and nausea to chest pain, dizziness, an increased risk of cancer and even seizure.
Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Acetyl-l-Pyrazines Market. Acetyl-I-Pyrazines Market top companies are Givaudan De Mexico SA De Cv, Kunshan Pandarome International Co., Shanghai Everest International Logistics Co., Ltd., Elan (Shanghai) Fine Chemical Co., Tengzhou Tianxiang Aroma Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Tianxiang Food Ingredie, Givaudan Fragrances (Shanghai) Ltd., Jove Synthochem Pvt Ltd, TeKraft Industry Co., Limited.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In March 2021, Royal DSM acquired Amyris, Inc., fragrance and flavor intermediates business to strengthen its own aroma ingredients product portfolio and bring bio-based fragrance inputs to the cosmetic industry.
Key Takeaways
North America dominates the Acetyl-I-Parazynes Market, owing to the increasing demand for Food Additives and flavor Enhancers in the region.
Food additives such as Acetyl-I-Parazynes are aimed at enhancing flavors, improving food palatability, maintaining quality, increasing food shelf-life, and protecting food against spoilage, all of which are integral to the commercial success of packaged and processed foods industry.
With changing consumer lifestyles, sales of packaged foods such as ready-to-eat meals and appetizers, are increasing. Thus higher production of such products are fueling demand for food additives and flavor enhancers.
The US food supply is dominated by packaged food and beverage products, with around 80% of total calories consumed coming from store-bought foods and beverages. As such, the US population is being exposed to food that are high in flavours and appetizers and hence aid to the growth of AcetyI-I-Parazynes market.
