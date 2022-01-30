Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Such as Coronary Heart Disease, Cerebrovascular Disease, Rheumatic Heart Disease and Others Across the Globe Is Increasing the Growth of the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2022 ) Active Implantable medical Devices market size was estimated at $28.32 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Active Implantable Medical Devices are widely utilized in the medical field for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, and they are implanted wholly or partially in the human body. The device implanted in the patient's body and will remain there permanently. Cardiovascular devices, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, spasticity, and people with hearing or vision impairment are among the conditions for which active implanted medical devices are used. These devices can monitor, drive, and control cardiac rhythms, monitor hypertension, deliver functional electrical stimulation to nerves, detect glaucoma, and monitor bladder and cranial pressure. Pacemakers, defibrillators, infusion pumps, ventricular assist systems and devices, cochlear implants, and neurostimulators are among the product lines and types. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases is the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing technological advancement in active implantable medical devices coupled with growing number of geriatric population is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Active Implantable medical Devices Market for the period 2021-2026.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on product type, the Active Implantable medical Devices market is segmented into Neurostimulators, Implantable Hearing Devices, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers, Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders, and others. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators held the largest share in the Active Implantable medical Devices market in 2020. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is a small electronic device attached to the heart. It is used for continuous monitoring and to help regulate potentially rapid and life-threatening cardiac problems. Moreover, increasing demand of implantable cardioverter defibrillator across the globe thereby increasing Active Implantable medical Devices market. However, Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers is estimated to register higher CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to growing development of innovative and technologically advanced products by key players.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Segment Analysis – By End User
On the basis of end user market for Active Implantable medical Devices is categorized in Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others. Hospitals held the largest share in the Active Implantable medical Devices market in 2020. Hospitals provide better care to patient and development in infrastructure of hospitals provide good service thereby increasing Active Implantable medical Devices market. However, Ambulatory Surgery Centers is estimated to register higher CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to it provide cost effective services and less waiting time.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Active Implantable medical Devices market with a major share of 41.23% in 2020. This is attributed to growing number of cardiovascular diseases and increasing obesity among the people in this region. According to, atrial fibrillation is the most frequent type of irregular cardiac rhythm in the United States, affecting more than three million people. In addition, as the population ages, the figure is predicted to treble by 2050. Furthermore, increasing technological advancement and growing healthcare infrastructure development which are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to number of geriatric population in this region contribute the growth in this region. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income of the people in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases
Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and others across the globe is increasing the growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices Market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the largest cause of death worldwide, with 17.9 million people dying each year. Additionally, growing geriatric population is also practiced to increase the growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Growing Technological Advancement
Increasing technological advancement in healthcare devices is increasing the growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices market. Growing need for safer, faster and effective devices and increasing innovation and development in products thereby increasing the growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Challenges
High Price
Major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices market is high cost of Active Implantable medical Devices. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is stringent regulations for approval of proucts.
Active Implantable medical Devices Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Active Implantable medical Devices Market. In 2020, the Active Implantable medical Devices Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Active Implantable medical Devices Market, top 10 companies are MED-EL, Sonova Holding AG, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc., Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Development:
In January 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Preventice Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of mobile cardiac health solutions and services. This acquisition will enhance Boston’s product portfolio of implantable cardiac monitor market.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Active Implantable medical Devices Market in 2020 owing to increasing technological advancement in healthcare sector and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. The Active Implantable medical Devices Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing adoption of non-invasive procedures is set to aid the market growth of the Active Implantable medical Devices Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Active Implantable medical Devices Market report.
High price of Active Implantable medical Devices is poised to create the hurdles for the Active Implantable medical Devices Market.
