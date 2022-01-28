Eye Health Supplements Market Size Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak, Rising Mindfulness of Eye Health and Boost in Collaborations and Acquisitions Driving the Growth of Eye Health Supplements Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) Eye Health Supplements Market size is estimated at $2.1 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Eye Health Supplements are formulations of supplements including vitamins and various other ingredients like lutein and zeaxanthin and minerals like zinc and copper to enhance eye perception and well-being. Eye Health Supplements are utilized to decrease and eliminate the impact of eye infections and ailments and supports brain growth. For instance, Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is necessary for the advancement and practical growth of the brain in babies. Furthermore, docosahexaenoic acid is essential to keep up the usual brain activity in mature grown-ups. The existence of abundant docosahexaenoic acid in the every day intake of food enhances learning capability while lack of docosahexaenoic acid is connected with lack of learning. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid, existing in chilled water fish meat like mackeral, herring, tuna, whale blubber, seal blubber and so on. Furthermore, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) can be prepared by algae. Also, Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one among various omega-3 fatty acids, noticed in chilled water fatty fish like salmon. Furthermore, it is detected in fish oil additives together with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids constitute a portion of a nutritious diet that supports the decrease the hazard of heart ailment. Eicosapentaenoic acid is consumed orally for a few cardiovascular conditions like clogged heart arteries (coronary artery ailment), to avert or heal cardiac arrests, and to decrease levels of blood fats termed triglycerides in individuals with soaring levels. Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is one of the major ailments requiring eye health supplement. AMD is an eye ailment that may deteriorate over time. It is the chief determinant of serious and permanent perception loss in individuals aged over 60 years. Age related Macular Degeneration occurs when the tiny central part of the retina deteriorates. As the ailment occurs with increasing age, it is termed age related macular degeneration (AMD). It normally does not result in blindness but may lead to serious perception issues. The increasing prevalence of eye ailments in senior citizens is impelling the growth of the Eye Health Supplements Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Eye ailments like Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Refractive Errors, Cataract, Diabetic Retinopathy, Trachoma, Dry Eye Syndrome and Corneal Opacity can be attended to with Eye Health Supplements which in turn is impelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient Type:
Based on Ingredient Type, Lutein and Zeaxanthin Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the rising consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin amidst the crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are carotenoids and it has been indicated by research that a greater consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin reduces the hazard of Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Also, it is estimated that the Lutein and Zeaxanthin segment will grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 6.7% during to the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ability of lutein and zeaxanthin to guard the eyes from injurious intense energy light waves, such as ultraviolet rays in sunlight. Furthermore, investigations indicate that a big level of lutein and zeaxanthin in eye tissue is connected with improved perception, specifically in dim light or where glare is an issue.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19483
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Form:
Based on Form, Tablets segment dominates the Eye Health Supplements Market in 2020 owing to the affordability and the effortless production techniques when compared to other forms. Furthermore, the simple packaging and transportation and raised physical and chemical strength are determinants fuelling the progress of this segment. Tablets like lutein 10 milligrams (mg), zeaxanthin 2mg, vitamin C 500mg, vitamin E 400IU, zinc oxide 80mg or 25mg and cupric oxide 2mg are available which can be utilized for Age related Macular Degeneration. The softgels segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the softgels arrangement being an powerful mode of distributing fluid or oil-based supplements. Furthermore, nutriments like krill oil and fish oil are customarily wrapped in the softgels format to diminish the unfavourable effects that can modify the flavour of the oils.
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the predominance of eye ailments in the region. Furthermore, the rising count of senior citizens, the enhanced reimbursement sector, the heightening mindfulness of Eye Health Supplements and the ready usability of specialized eye health supplements are impelling the growth of the eye Health Supplements Market in the region during the forecast period 2021-2026. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the increasing population and the rise in awareness of eye health supplements. The escalating exposure to computers and other digital gadgets like smartphones in the digital age is causing strain on eyes which is driving the growth of the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Eye Health Supplements Market Drivers
Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Rising Mindfulness Of Eye Health And Boost In Collaborations And Acquisitions:
Eye health supplements market is estimated to observe a boost in demand in the course of and consequent to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis. Lack of Vitamin A is prevalent and as purchasers are opting to avert the ailment by improving their immunity as an impeding measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the epidemic is likely to generate an opportunity for eye-health supplement makers in the upcoming years. The upsurge in the mindfulness of the general populace towards eye health and makers producing boost in consciousness of eye health by way of age-relevant marketing and knowledge drives are fueling the progress of the Eye Health Supplements Market. The chief, bigger and established companies in the Eye Health Supplements Market worldwide are attempting to build up their position by way of amassing smaller and local producing companies in the sector. Makers are opting for marketing and social media campaigns to advertise their commodities in the market, to improve their sales and market share. These determinants are driving the growth of the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19483
Eye Health Supplements Market Challenges
Expensive Eye Health Supplements
The soaring cost of Eye Health Supplements in the developing economies is a primary challenge to the growth of the Eye Health supplements Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Furthermore, sometimes a deficit is noticed in the availability of Eye Health Supplements owing to supply demand imbalance which is restricting the progress of the Eye Health Supplements Market.
Eye Health Supplements Market - Landscape
The Eye Health Supplements Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Eye Health Supplements Market top 10 companies are Vitabiotics Ltd., ZeaVision LLC, Bausch & Lomb, Amway International, Pfizer Inc., EyeScience, Nutrachamps, Nutrivein, The Nature's Bounty Co., and Kemin Industries, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In May 2020, Bausch + Lomb declared the European kick-off of LuxSmart and LuxGood Preloaded Intraocular Lenses. This indicates the European introduction of the company’s earliest Extended Depth of Focus Intraocular Lens (IOL), LuxSmart and a novel monofocal IOL, LuxGood The two are characterized by preloaded distribution systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) Technology.
Key Takeaways
Eye Health Supplements Market growth is being driven by the mushrooming incidences of perception degradation and multiplying detection of short-sightedness (myopia) amidst individuals particularly in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the snowballing utilization of screens and the upsurge of online meetings while working remotely.
Geographically, North America Eye Health Supplements Market dominated the Eye Health Supplements Market share in 2020 owing to the rising predominance of incessant eye afflictions like Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Dry Eye Syndrome, Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy and the readily accessible marketable Eye Health Supplements. Furthermore, the surge in novel product kick-offs for Eye Health Supplements is fuelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Eye Health Supplements are nutritive commodities including vitamins and more nutriments that research has indicated to be advantageous to keep up eye health and good perception.
The expanding approval of eye specialists for eye health supplements for avoidance and healing of eye ailments is propelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Related Reports
A.Eye Infections Treatment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15846/eye-infections-treatment-market.html
B.Eye Care Surgical Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Eye-Care-Surgical-Market-Research-502521
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient Type:
Based on Ingredient Type, Lutein and Zeaxanthin Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the rising consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin amidst the crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are carotenoids and it has been indicated by research that a greater consumption of Lutein and Zeaxanthin reduces the hazard of Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Also, it is estimated that the Lutein and Zeaxanthin segment will grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 6.7% during to the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the ability of lutein and zeaxanthin to guard the eyes from injurious intense energy light waves, such as ultraviolet rays in sunlight. Furthermore, investigations indicate that a big level of lutein and zeaxanthin in eye tissue is connected with improved perception, specifically in dim light or where glare is an issue.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19483
Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Form:
Based on Form, Tablets segment dominates the Eye Health Supplements Market in 2020 owing to the affordability and the effortless production techniques when compared to other forms. Furthermore, the simple packaging and transportation and raised physical and chemical strength are determinants fuelling the progress of this segment. Tablets like lutein 10 milligrams (mg), zeaxanthin 2mg, vitamin C 500mg, vitamin E 400IU, zinc oxide 80mg or 25mg and cupric oxide 2mg are available which can be utilized for Age related Macular Degeneration. The softgels segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR rate of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the softgels arrangement being an powerful mode of distributing fluid or oil-based supplements. Furthermore, nutriments like krill oil and fish oil are customarily wrapped in the softgels format to diminish the unfavourable effects that can modify the flavour of the oils.
Eye Health Supplements Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Eye Health Supplements Market accounted for the dominant revenue share of 42% in 2020 owing to the predominance of eye ailments in the region. Furthermore, the rising count of senior citizens, the enhanced reimbursement sector, the heightening mindfulness of Eye Health Supplements and the ready usability of specialized eye health supplements are impelling the growth of the eye Health Supplements Market in the region during the forecast period 2021-2026. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2021- 2026 owing to the increasing population and the rise in awareness of eye health supplements. The escalating exposure to computers and other digital gadgets like smartphones in the digital age is causing strain on eyes which is driving the growth of the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Eye Health Supplements Market Drivers
Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak, Rising Mindfulness Of Eye Health And Boost In Collaborations And Acquisitions:
Eye health supplements market is estimated to observe a boost in demand in the course of and consequent to the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis. Lack of Vitamin A is prevalent and as purchasers are opting to avert the ailment by improving their immunity as an impeding measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the epidemic is likely to generate an opportunity for eye-health supplement makers in the upcoming years. The upsurge in the mindfulness of the general populace towards eye health and makers producing boost in consciousness of eye health by way of age-relevant marketing and knowledge drives are fueling the progress of the Eye Health Supplements Market. The chief, bigger and established companies in the Eye Health Supplements Market worldwide are attempting to build up their position by way of amassing smaller and local producing companies in the sector. Makers are opting for marketing and social media campaigns to advertise their commodities in the market, to improve their sales and market share. These determinants are driving the growth of the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19483
Eye Health Supplements Market Challenges
Expensive Eye Health Supplements
The soaring cost of Eye Health Supplements in the developing economies is a primary challenge to the growth of the Eye Health supplements Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Furthermore, sometimes a deficit is noticed in the availability of Eye Health Supplements owing to supply demand imbalance which is restricting the progress of the Eye Health Supplements Market.
Eye Health Supplements Market - Landscape
The Eye Health Supplements Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Eye Health Supplements Market top 10 companies are Vitabiotics Ltd., ZeaVision LLC, Bausch & Lomb, Amway International, Pfizer Inc., EyeScience, Nutrachamps, Nutrivein, The Nature's Bounty Co., and Kemin Industries, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In May 2020, Bausch + Lomb declared the European kick-off of LuxSmart and LuxGood Preloaded Intraocular Lenses. This indicates the European introduction of the company’s earliest Extended Depth of Focus Intraocular Lens (IOL), LuxSmart and a novel monofocal IOL, LuxGood The two are characterized by preloaded distribution systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) Technology.
Key Takeaways
Eye Health Supplements Market growth is being driven by the mushrooming incidences of perception degradation and multiplying detection of short-sightedness (myopia) amidst individuals particularly in these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the snowballing utilization of screens and the upsurge of online meetings while working remotely.
Geographically, North America Eye Health Supplements Market dominated the Eye Health Supplements Market share in 2020 owing to the rising predominance of incessant eye afflictions like Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Dry Eye Syndrome, Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy and the readily accessible marketable Eye Health Supplements. Furthermore, the surge in novel product kick-offs for Eye Health Supplements is fuelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Eye Health Supplements are nutritive commodities including vitamins and more nutriments that research has indicated to be advantageous to keep up eye health and good perception.
The expanding approval of eye specialists for eye health supplements for avoidance and healing of eye ailments is propelling the Eye Health Supplements market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Related Reports
A.Eye Infections Treatment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15846/eye-infections-treatment-market.html
B.Eye Care Surgical Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Eye-Care-Surgical-Market-Research-502521
For more Lifesciences and Healthcare Market reports, please click here
About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
Contact Information:
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
IndustryARC
Venkat Reddy
Tel: (+1) 970-236-3677
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.