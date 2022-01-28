Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.4% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increase in the Number of Surgeries Are All Driving the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market size is estimated at $1.5 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Anesthesia monitors are tools that measure and display the patient's physiological state, or devices that primarily monitor the distribution of substances (gases, medicines, and fluids) to the patient. These devices are part of a multivariable monitor, an anaesthetic machine/workstation like capnography monitors, gas monitors, EEG Monitors, or a standalone console. Out-of-range variables or circumstances are detected and alerted via alarms built into monitoring systems. An increase in the aging population and patient pool, technological developments in anesthetic monitoring, and an increase in the number of surgeries are all driving the anesthesia monitoring devices market forward. Patient and equipment monitoring is used to titrate anaesthetic medication administration, detect physiologic disturbances and intervene before the patient is injured, and detect and remedy equipment malfunction. As a result of technology developments and the increased use of anaesthetic monitors in freestanding surgery facilities, the anaesthesia monitoring devices industry has grown.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type
Based on Product Type, Advanced Anesthesia Monitors Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 as in terms of anesthetic monitoring, these gadgets are more accurate and trustworthy. Capnography monitors, Gas monitors, EEG monitors, ECG, bi-spectral index (BIS) derived from EEG, oxygen and carbon dioxide analyzers, and temperature monitors are some of the technologies used to monitor anesthesia. The recent developments in the field of Advanced Anesthesia Monitoring is driving the segment growth. For instance, In ORs, Delivery Rooms, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Diagnostic Centers, the Advanced® AM-6000 Anesthesia Machine is utilised to administer general anesthesia to patients undergoing medical operations. A Carbon Dioxide Circle Absorber with heating system, a sophisticated Electronic Ventilator with LCD Color Display, and patient monitoring for Oxygen, Airway Pressure, Volumes, and Spirometry are all included, driving the segment growth. Integrated Anesthesia Workstations segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The integrated anesthesia workstation is a full-fledged anesthesia and respiratory gas delivery and monitoring device. To establish an integrated anaesthetic carestation, it combines enhanced ventilation features, gas administration, and agent vapourization with patient monitoring and information management. The technological advancements operating in the segment is going to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis – By End User:
Based on End User, Online accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is owing towards ease of availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology, which allow for both faster and more accurate diagnosis. Furthermore, the presence of these advanced monitors such as capnography monitors, gas monitors, EEG Monitors, as well as competent staff, helps to this segment's lucrative expansion. Concerns regarding patient safety have led to a variety of technological improvements in the anesthesia sector, and as a result, these technologies are widely used in both developing and developed countries. The growing number of surgeries performed around the world, as well as the demand for painless surgeries, are propelling the industry forward. Nursing Homes is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Nursing homes are privately operated establishments that provide maintenance and personal or nursing care for persons that are either old, chronically ill or unable to take care of themselves properly. Anesthesia monitors are basic patient monitors that are used in the operating room to track the patient's blood pressure and temperature while they are sedated. Patient monitors, on the other hand, are employed in settings such as the recovery room before or after surgery. Nursing stations frequently check the patient monitors that are utilised in hospital settings. Normally, monitors do not communicate with one another, but many telemetry (automated transmission) monitors allow patient data to be wirelessly transmitted to nurse homes hence enhancing the market's growth.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:
Based on Geography, North America Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020 owing to the presence of well-developed health care settings and increasing health awareness levels amongst the people. The market for anesthesia monitoring devices has grown as the number of minimally invasive operations for chronic conditions has increased as well as product enhancements in the field of capnography monitors, gas monitors, EEG Monitors has contributed a lot to the market revenue. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2021- 2026. The number of ailments, such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and various types of malignancies, is expected to continue to climb in the region, contributing to an increase in the number of open and minimally invasive procedures which propel the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market - Drivers
Increasing Demand Of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Among Geriatric Population:
The geriatric population is more susceptible to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, resulting in a higher demand for procedures and treatments. The need for surgical services grows as a country's population ages. During the perioperative phase, elderly patients often require more care than younger patients, resulting in increased health-care costs. Individual patients and society will benefit greatly from strategies to optimize anaesthetic care to prevent complications and enhance outcomes in elderly surgical patients driving Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market. The integrated devices with advanced monitoring (capnography monitors, gas monitors, EEG Monitors) capabilities monitor complex parameters like inhalation anesthetics, end-tidal carbon dioxide, oxygen levels, and transcutaneous oxygen saturation and analyze data to assist clinicians in making surgical and therapeutic decisions, thereby, aiding expansion to the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Industry.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market - Challenges
High Product Cost:
The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market's growth is hampered by the high implementation costs and a lack of information about how to handle anesthetic equipment globally. The presence of traditional procedures and the high cost of equipment are some of the market's limiting issues. In addition, there are some negative effects associated with anesthesia, such as cognitive disruption and post-surgery delirium in senior patients, which is causing worry among clinicians. These concerns have prompted research investigations to look into the effects of anesthesia on geriatric patients which further restrains the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market growth.
Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market - Landscape
The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market's main strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and regional expansion. Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market top 10 companies are Medtronic, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Baxter International, Inc., Cardinal Health, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Heyer Medical AG, and Smiths Medical, Inc.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In September 2019, Baxter International, Inc acquired Cheetah Medical, a prominent producer of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technology. The acquisition highlights Baxter's continued commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes by utilising a well-established patient monitoring technology to better inform and guide physicians treatment decisions.
Key Takeaways
Physicians growing awareness of the myriad factors that influence patient outcomes, such as the choice of anesthetic drug continue to fuel the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices industry's expansion.
Geographically, North America Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 to higher production of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices in the region. The scope of the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
The Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Industry is expanding owing to the increased use of capnography monitors, gas monitors, EEG Monitors monitoring devices from technological breakthroughs in terms of accuracy, mobility, and price.
The market's growth will also be fuelled by ongoing research and advancements in end use is pushing the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices industry forward during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Fluctuating cost of raw material for Anesthesia Monitoring Devices is poised to create hurdles for the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market.
