Remote Breathalyzer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Incidence of Drinking and Driving Cases Across the Globe Is Increasing the Growth of the Remote Breathalyzer Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) Remote Breathalyzer Market size was estimated at $850 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A remote breathalyser is a portable electrochemical fuel cell technology-based alcohol detection equipment that is used in the field for preliminary breath testing (PBT) or preliminary alcohol screening (PAS). A breathalyser examines a person's breath to determine how much alcohol is present in his or her body. Alcohol is taken into the bloodstream through the mouth, throat, intestines, and stomach when a person consumes alcoholic beverages. Alcohol from the blood is transferred into the air sacs and breathed out as the blood passes through the lungs. As a result, it provides accurate and quick blood alcohol concentration, and these instruments are portable and easy to use. Increasing alcohol abuse and stringent government regulation for mandatory alcohol testing while driving and or in the workplace are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand of remote breathalyzer acorss the globe is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Remote Breathalyzer Market for the period 2021-2026.
Remote Breathalyzer Market Segment Analysis – By Technology
On the basis of product type, the market for Remote Breathalyzer is segmented into Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, and Others. Fuel Cell Technology held the largest share in the Remote Breathalyzer market in 2020. Fuel Cell Technology has a wide range of benefits, including a small device size and low power consumption. Handheld devices with fuel cell technology are also available. Fuel cell breathalysers are more sensitive than other types of breathalysers and are classified as professional level testers. They're also lightweight and provide a highly precise readout, thereby increasing Remote Breathalyzer market. However, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to high level of accuracy and reliability that it offers.
Remote Breathalyzer Market Segment Analysis – By Application
On the basis of application, the market for Remote Breathalyzer is categorized in Drug Abuse Detection, Alcohol Detection, and Others. Drug Abuse Detection held the largest share and also is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Remote Breathalyzers can identify a wide range of drugs, including cocaine, morphine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, which should make drug detection more effective, thereby increasing the Remote Breathalyzer market.
Remote Breathalyzer Market Segment Analysis – By Geography
North America dominated the Remote Breathalyzer market with a major share of 45% in 2020. This is attributed to growing usage of remote breathalyzer by law enforcers coupled with rising drunk and drive cases in this region. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), roughly 10,142 persons died in drunk driving crashes in the United States in 2019. Furthermore, presence of major Remote Breathalyzer manufacturer in this region are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.
However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the rising availability of illicit drugs in this region. In comparison to developed countries, there is an increase in drug trafficking, a lack of awareness, and a lower literacy rate in this region is also increasing the growth of the market in this region.
Remote Breathalyzer Market Drivers
Increasing Incidence of Drinking and Driving Cases.
Increasing incidence of drinking and driving cases across the globe is increasing the growth of the Remote Breathalyzer Market. According to, World Health Organization (WHO), Drunk and drive is one of the leading causes of car accidents around the world.
Additionally, growing importance of workplace screening is also practiced to increase the growth of the Remote Breathalyzer market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Increasing Technological Advancement.
Increasing technological advancement in remote breathalyzer is increasing the growth of the Remote Breathalyzer market. Manufacturers are focusing their efforts on improving the features of their products by incorporating innovative technologies like fuel cells thereby increasing the growth of the Remote Breathalyzer Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Remote Breathalyzer Market Challenges
High Price
Major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Remote Breathalyzer market is side effects of Remote Breathalyzer as it is high price of Remote Breathalyzer. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is violation of privacy right in some countries.
Market Landscape
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Remote Breathalyzer Market. In 2020, the Remote Breathalyzer Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. The Remote Breathalyzer Market, top 10 companies are Quest Diagnostics, Intoximeters, Inc., Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc., Lifeloc technologies, Alere, Inc., Soberlink Helathcare LLC, BACtrack, Lion Laboratories Limited, Dragerwerk AG and uVera Diagnostics.
Key Takeaways
North America dominated the Remote Breathalyzer Market in 2020 owing to rising availability of illicit drugs in this region. The Remote Breathalyzer Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Increasing adoption of remote breathalyzer by law enforcement authorities is set to aid the market growth of the Remote Breathalyzer Market report.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Remote Breathalyzer Market report.
High price of Remote Breathalyzer is poised to create the hurdles for the Remote Breathalyzer Market.
