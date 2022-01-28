Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2027
The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2022 ) According to Renub Research report, tittled “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Size. Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis” the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market will be USD 8.02 Billion by 2027. Autoimmune disorders are a species of more than 80 chronic diseases, out of which multiple sclerosis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, and type I diabetes are the most common autoimmune diseases. An autoimmune disease transfers to a condition wherein the immune system destroys and attacks healthy cells, organs of the body, and tissues. In the longer run, it can further lead to abnormal growth of an organ and changes in organ function.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Size. Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis
Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market, Size. Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis
As per Scientific American in 2021, several autoimmune diseases affect as much as 4.5 percent of the world's population. Further, a diagnostic of autoimmunity suspected based on a patient’s symptoms, blood test results and details of their family history. Diagnosis of an autoimmune disease includes tests to identify whether the body produces these autoantibodies. Apart from this, several governing authorities and non-governing organizations are funding various programs to develop the autoimmune disease diagnostic market.
For instance, launched by the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP), the AMP RA/SLE Program is public-private (NIH) cooperation between the National Institutes of Health, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and multiple non-profit organizations. The program aims to recognize relevant drug targets for diagnosing autoimmune diseases. The other determinants, such as partnerships with physici, improved laboratory automation, clinical laboratories, and technological advancements, encourage the autoimmune disease diagnostics market. Hospital professionals worldwide are focusing on adopting advanced technologies to conduct multiple tests with faster and more precise results.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=autoimmune-disease-diagnostic-market-p.php
Consistent use for Systemic and Localized Diseases
Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is further bifurcated into type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and others. The rising incidence of localized autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis; and growing patient awareness for getting tested for these diseases opt diagnostics. This can be owed to the improved adoption of diagnostics kits and assays with consumers' recurring incidences of autoimmune disorders.
Similarly, systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics is characterized into rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others. Systemic autoimmune diseases are a large and clinically diverse cluster of disorders. They share in common inappropriate targeting of healthy tissues by immune and inflammatory mechanisms leading to self-injury. With technical developments in multiple autoantibodies screening tests to assist in the early diagnosis and treatment of systemic autoimmune diseases.
Worldwide Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size was US$ 4.94 Billion in 2021
Based on Disease, autoimmune disease diagnostics market includes systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Thyroiditis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Scleroderma and Others. Rheumatoid arthritis disease mainly attacks the synovial tissues within the joints. The disease predominantly affects aging patients. The old population coupled with technological advancements in immunofluorescence and proteomics technologies has intensified the rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. Off-label prescription of NSAIDs, growing incidence of autoimmune diseases, and other pain management drugs boost the demand for rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.
Moreover, thyroiditis is also known as Hashimoto's disease, thyroid-stimulating hormone test, anti-thyroid antibodies test, and free T4 test are the primary tests for Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Heart problems, myxedema, and goiter and mental health issues are the significant complications of thyroiditis. The rising prevalence of thyroiditis diseases has significantly impacted the autoimmune disease diagnostics industry.
Regional Analysis of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Industry
Regionally, European countries have an enormous demand for autoimmune disease diagnosis due to the increasing most autoimmune disorders. As per Ms Barometer, in 2020, 1 million people lived with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Europe, and the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis is increasing, especially in women than men. Besides, the increasing awareness of auto-immune diseases, through education, support, research, and advocacy is a crucial part augmenting the usage rates. The European Commission is taking several moves to increase awareness among the public regarding the risk factors in improving autoimmune diseases. Consequently, as symptoms occur, they seek diagnosis and begin a treatment regimen.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/autoimmune-disease-diagnostic-market-p.php
Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
Worldwide, the patients undergoing from autoimmune disease feared the COVID-19 had severe adverse reactions or that the autoimmune disease may worsen amidst the pandemic. So, certain patients could be at a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Therefore, the health providers working consistently for the patients served regular autoimmune disease diagnoses, thus helping the growth of the diagnostic market. The leading players in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and bioMerieux SA.
Market Summary:
Type – We have covered Market breakup by 2 viewpoints by-type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics and Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics)
Disease – Renub Research Report covered by Disease in the 6 viewpoints (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Thyroiditis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjögren’s Syndrome, Scleroderma and Others)
End Users – Our Report covers by End Users in the 3 viewpoints (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Others)
Region – This Report covers Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market breakup by 5 Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific’s, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)
All the major players have been covered from 3 Viewpoints (Overview, Recent Development, and Revenue Analysis) Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers and bioMerieux SA
Browse Related Report:
Microcarrier Market: https://www.renub.com/microcarrier-market-p.php
Lung Cancer Screening Market: https://www.renub.com/lung-cancer-screening-market-p.php
Drug Abuse Testing Market: https://www.renub.com/drugs-abuse-testing-market-p.php
Point of Care Diagnostic Market: https://www.renub.com/point-of-care-diagnostic-market-p.php
Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market: https://www.renub.com/europe-veterinary-healthcare-market-p.php
United States and Canada Cervical Cancer Screening Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-and-canada-cervical-cancer-screening-market-p.php
Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: https://www.renub.com/lung-cancer-diagnostics-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building, and Construction, & Agriculture. Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science, and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis, and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Follow on Twitter: @renubresearch
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.